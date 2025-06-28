Brian Snitker finally came to Michael Harris II realization weeks too late

The Atlanta Braves are hoping to bounce back following an ugly loss against the Philadelphia Phillies, and made a massive lineup shake-up as a result. Michael Harris II is on the bench for the first time this season, and was replaced in the lineup by Stuart Fairchild. Eli White will move from left field to center field.

The skidding Michael Harris II is benched tonight for the first time this season. https://t.co/rTLe7OFetR — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 28, 2025

This lineup shift makes a lot of sense. Harris has struggled all year long, and the Phillies have a tough left-hander, Jesus Luzardo, on the mound. While the lineup for this game makes sense, the fact that it took Brian Snitker this long to make what feels like a no-brainer of a lineup change is rather alarming.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Michael Harris II gets first off-day of the season weeks too late

Entering the season, Harris was Atlanta's regular center fielder, and for good reason. His play as the season has progressed, though, makes it hard to believe that he hasn't been benched a single time. Harris is slashing .212/.238/.320 with six home runs and 43 RBI. Somehow, his numbers are even worse the deeper you look, and have only gone in the wrong direction as the season has progressed.

Harris' 49 WRC+ this season is good for 158th out of 159 qualified position players. His -0.3 fWAR has him ranked 150th out of those same 159 players. No matter how you slice it, he's been one of the worst regulars in the sport. Yet, with Harris going hitless in each of his last 19 at-bats and recording just three hits in his last 45 at-bats, things are only getting worse for him.

What's been most shocking about Harris's decline has been his stunning lack of plate discipline. He has not drawn a single walk since May 18. Yes, that's over one month and well over 100 plate appearances of Harris not drawing a single walk.

Stuart Fairchild might not offer much, but he certainly offers more upside than the reeling Harris, who so clearly needed a day off to clear his head at the very least. The fact that they benched him in a huge game against the Phillies, a team they're chasing, shows that the Braves agree.

Fairchild being his replacement, though, probably shows why the Braves waited so long to make this move. Fortunately, this should begin to become more of a regular occurrence in not too long.

Jurickson Profar's impending return should make Michael Harris benching regular occurrence

The Braves are just days away from getting Jurickson Profar, their leadoff hitter on Opening Day, back from the restricted list. Profar was suspended for 80 games after a positive PED test. While it's fair to wonder how well he'll perform once he returns, it wouldn't be too difficult for him to outperform one of the worst position players in the sport.

Assuming Profar can do that, the Braves can realistically trot him out in the outfield accompanied by White and Ronald Acuña Jr. in center field and right field, respectively, while not having to play Fairchild.

The Braves had to hope that Harris would get going when they were shorthanded in their outfield, but with Acuña healthy and Profar on the verge of his return, Snitker should not be afraid to bench Harris. Sure, they know how good he can be, and they gave him an extension, but winning games has to be the priority. If Harris isn't going to help, he needs to sit in the dugout.

Snitker showed a willingness to do so later than he should have, but the important thing is that he made the move. Now, it should begin to become a pattern unless something changes with Harris.