The Braves can tighten their grip on the NL by trading for these 4 pitchers

The Atlanta Braves are one of the hottest teams in MLB right now. You would have guessed it if you looked at their bullpen, though. Not just the numbers themselves, but this bullpen, aside from Roberto Suarez, Dylan Lee and Raisel Iglesias, isn’t particularly strong. Now, for what it’s worth, to have three reliable arms out of the bullpen is a great thing. But when you face the injury luck the Braves have with their starting rotation, it amplifies the bullpen.

Atlanta got some good news on both AJ Smith-Shawver and Hunter Waldrep as they’re throwing bullpen sessions but have yet to get upgraded to live hitters. That’s why the Braves are going to have to address either their bullpen depth or starting rotation if they want to run away as the top seed in the National League.

LHP Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

This makes sense for a couple of reasons. For one, the San Francisco Giants could look to offload Robbie Ray if their season continues to sputter under first-year coach Tony Vitello; they may be forced to offload some players to get something in return and sell at the deadline. The Braves have managed to make it a couple months into the season without getting exposed by lack of pitching depth. Adding Ray to the rotation gives them a little more depth.

They can’t rely on Smith-Shawver and Waldrep to be ready by the end of the season and have any sort of major role. Ray isn’t as strong as he was last year with the Giants, but he’s a short-term addition that gives the Braves depth. More so, it takes the pressure off the bullpen to pick up the slack left behind by a thin starting rotation.

RHP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

This is contingent on the Miami Marlins not turning things around. It’s a long shot to think Alcantara would move within the division, but it shouldn’t stop the Braves from being interested if he’s available. Alcantara was an NL Cy Young winner in 2022, so there’s always that. It’s been relatively recent that he had Tommy John surgery, so it’s not impossible for him to return to some form of dominance he had pre-surgery.

Alcantara’s 4.00 ERA isn’t terrible and that's why Miami would be inclined to keep him if things start to trend upward. He would be a welcome addition to the Braves’ rotation, as he could be a reliable arm that would take the pressure off the bullpen. Spencer Strider made his 2026 debut earlier this month. As he continues to dominate, he’s going to need help, and Alcantara isn’t a bad option.

RHP Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Royals' struggles this season mean they could be playing in the sellers' market, and Seth Lugo would be one of the names to watch. Yes, he’s on the older side, but for what Atlanta needs right now, his 3.68 ERA is proving he’s putting father time on hold. This is the type of production the Braves could use on the backend of their rotation. He’s struck out at least 120 batters in each of the last three seasons. He’s well on pace for that this season too.

Lugo is the perfect option because the Braves could use him beyond this season, as he’s under team control through 2027 with a club option in 2028. Atlanta has such bad luck when it comes to their starting pitchers that even if they have to turn to an aging one, that’s better than nothing. The Braves were active at the 2021 trade deadline ahead of them winning the World Series. This is the type of move that proves you’re trying to ensure playoff success.

RHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The NL West division is loaded. Even if the Diamondbacks were to make a late push for October baseball, the wild card race is crowded. They’d be better off selling at the deadline and hope they can sneak in. Better than missing the playoffs and missing out on a chance to sell high on Eduardo Rodriguez. He’d be the perfect pitcher that could solidify this starting rotation in Atlanta.

Rodriguez is hoisting a 2.24 ERA, one of the many career stats to this point for Rodriguez. If he keeps up the hot streak, he’ll be well on his way to a career season. The Braves should want in on that if they can. As reliable as he’s been, if the Braves want to be serious contenders and challenge the Dodgers, this is the type of move it would take.

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