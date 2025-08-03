Braves' disaster 2025 season is perfectly summed up by MLB Speedway Classic disappointment

The tarps came out at Bristol Motor Speedway well before the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. Mother Nature dampened a special, unique moment in MLB history, both literally and figuratively, in more ways than one. A rain delay dragged a contest scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET to 9:40 p.m. ET. But perhaps the more upsetting part, at least for those watching at home, is that the inclement weather deprived us of an exciting pitching duel.

Despite originally being slated to start, Atlanta's ace Spencer Strider won't take the mound for the Braves when play resumes, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. It's a massive disappointment for supporting the team amid a lost, dispiriting campaign with little to root for, and for fans of the sport in general. The standout right-hander was set to go toe-to-toe with baseball's top pitching, Chase Burns, on a big stage in the first-ever Speedway Classic.

Spencer Strider getting scratched from MLB Speedway Classic perfectly encapsulates Braves' dismal 2025 season

Braves Country, let it out. Ronald Acuña Jr.'s latest trip to the injured list with a Grade 1 right calf strain was the effective dagger to the club's 2025. But Strider getting scratched is the cherry on top of what's been a nightmare season.

With the Braves entering their showdown against Cincinnati at The Last Great Colosseum at 46-63, there isn't much going for them, to say the least. At this point, all the Atlanta faithful have to look forward to is watching their favorite players, and they can't even do that. Austin Cox spearheading a bullpen game instead of a Strider outing is a sad reality that simultaneously perfectly embodies what's been a year to forget.

Why was Spencer Strider scratched from Braves-Reds 2025 MLB Speedway Classic?

Per Bowman, Strider either finished his warmup or was wrapping up his routine when the forecast held up the league's inaugural regular-season meeting in Tennessee. The Braves are ostensibly erring cautiously with the one-time All-Star, and it's warranted. Their place in the standings and the injury risks of trotting a hurler out following such an extended cool-down make this a logically sound decision. However, that doesn't make it any less of an unfortunate outcome.