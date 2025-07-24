Braves failure forced fan-favorite's hand with retirement decision

Jesse Chavez won a ring with the Atlanta Braves as a pivotal part of the bullpen in 2021. He then returned to Atlanta for at least the end of the next three seasons. But as the Braves are beelining toward a staycation at home during the postseason, apparently Chavez would rather retire than not be able to contribute to a Braves playoff run.

During an appearance on MLB Network's Foul Territory on Thursday, Chavez alluded to and then finally announced his retirement. The 41-year-old spent 18 years in Major League Baseball before deciding to hang up the cleats.

BREAKING: Jesse Chavez announces his retirement from Major League Baseball.



Congratulations on a great career, Jesse! pic.twitter.com/oobZUtUs2W — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 24, 2025

In all seriousness, it's sad to see Chavez go. He became a true cult hero, largely because he always seemed to find his way back to Atlanta. And it's just fitting that, as the Braves are experiencing a season from hell in terms of injuries and underperformance, Chavez is ready to retire now.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Braves fan-favorite, cult hero Jesse Chavez announces his retirement

Putting Chavez's retirement on the Braves' failures this season is in jest, a tongue-in-cheek observation about the state of the franchise where his twilight years became beloved by fans and now his decision to retire. Again, though, it is fitting if nothing else.

But it's also not difficult to see why Chavez was beloved. The fans enjoyed the constant shuffling on and off the roster that seemed to happen, only for the wily veteran to return and somehow still prove that something good was still left in the tank. His teammates always spoke glowingly of "Coach", not just because of his ability on the mound but because of his willingness to live up to that nickname and help everyone out. He was truly one of baseball's good guys.

This decision, however, comes after he was released by the Braves after making just four appearances this season and, unfortunately, not finding the magic that he previously had. Chavez posted a 9.00 ERA with a 2.375 WHIP across eight innings of work. It's a small sample size, but it also wasn't the 3.13 ERA or lower that he'd posted with Atlanta in each of the past three years when he was in Truist Park.

If there is an inkling of the Braves "forcing" Chavez's hand into retirement, perhaps their lost 2025 season made looking at younger or less-proven options in the bullpen more enticing for them. They're focused on the future, not this season now, and for as much as the fans have been behind Chavez in his career, it's hard to call a 41-year-old part of the future.

Make no mistake, though, Chavez will be missed. When the Braves are back in the postseason, fans are going to turn to one another and reminisce over the bespectacled Chavez coming out of the bullpen, throwing just about everything 90 mph and below and still sending dudes back to the dugout. They'll remember his time in Atlanta fondly, and perhaps hope that "Coach" can one day further live up to that nickname and end up in the Braves dugout again as part of the coaching staff.