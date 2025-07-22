Braves fans will hate Ronald Acuña Jr.'s endorsement of embattled coach

Barring an unprecedented second-half rally, the 44-55 Atlanta Braves appear destined for their first losing record in nearly a decade — and we can’t fault anyone expecting massive staff changes come the offseason.

Veteran manager Brian Snitker, who turns 70 in October, has already publicly hinted that he’ll retire following the season. Either way, hitting coach Tim Hyers could become the scapegoat for a Braves team with a below-average .708 OPS.

If and when the Braves part ways with Hyers, it doesn’t sound like superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will nod in agreement.

Acuña offered Hyers a dreaded public vote of confidence after Monday’s 9-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants. The five-time All-Star went 1-for-2 with three walks, increasing his on-base percentage to a career-high .445 through 211 plate appearances.

Acuña told reporters that Hyers has played a massive role in helping him develop better plate discipline. The 2023 NL MVP’s 17.5 walk rate is his highest since the shortened 2020 season, though his 26.5 strikeout percentage is well above his career 22.4%.

Should the Atlanta Braves fire hitting coach Tim Hyers?

The main question that the Braves must ask themselves is how much of their offensive issues are Hyers’ fault. It’s not Hyers’ fault that left fielder Jurickson Profar earned an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test. Atlanta subsequently endured two months of Alex Verdugo (-0.2 bWAR and a .585 OPS) in left field, and the Braves got no offensive help from former top prospect Jarred Kelenic.

However, it’s fair to question Hyers’ potential impact on center fielder Michael Harris II. The 2022 NL Rookie of the Year entered Monday with a career-low .555 OPS and an incredible 81-11 K-BB ratio.

Additionally, we don’t know who will manage the Braves in 2025. If Snitker doesn’t retire, he may want to retain most of his coaching staff — and that includes Hyers, especially if Acuña wants to maintain continuity. It’s clear that Acuña approves of the job that Hyers has done, at least as it relates to him.

If Snitker does retire, then it’s an entirely different conversation. New managers always like bringing on their own assistant coaches, and the 53-year-old Hyers becomes expendable in that situation. That scenario also applies to the Braves potentially promoting an assistant coach, such as bench coach Walt Weiss.

Either way, such a strong public comment from Acuña makes us believe that Hyers will at least survive the regular season. It does Snitker no good to overhaul the coaching staff now, even with the Braves sitting 10 ½ games back of a playoff spot.