Braves' ideal Brian Snitker replacement may not love them back

If we had to make one definitive guess about the 2026 Atlanta Braves, it’s that Brian Snitker won’t be the manager.

That’s nothing against Snitker, even as the Braves struggle through an incredibly disappointing 48-66 season. Atlanta sits 14 1/2 games out of a playoff spot, which is all but a death blow when the calendar turns to August. The expectation has long been that Snitker, who turns 70 in October, will step down after the season and hand things over to a new face.

Externally, fans and pundits believe that Braves bench coach Walt Weiss will replace Snitker as Atlanta’s manager. Weiss, a former Braves shortstop and 1998 All-Star, previously went 283-365 as the Rockies’ manager from 2013-18. Considering how difficult it is to consistently win in Colorado, we’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt if he indeed emerges as a realistic managerial candidate.

However, maybe it’s not guaranteed that Atlanta will promote Weiss — or that Weiss, who turns 62 in November, will opt to stay with the Braves.

Which teams could hire Walt Weiss as manager?

As of publication, three teams — the Rockies, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates — all have interim managers after firing their previous skippers. The Los Angeles Angels also have an interim manager in Ray Montgomery, though that’s because Ron Washington stepped away because of health issues; Washington remains the official manager, though it remains unclear if he’ll return next season.

None of the current interim managers have received the full-time position, though Don Kelly and Tony Mansolino have done an excellent job leading the Pirates and Orioles, respectively. Mansolino has a winning record, and Kelly is only two games under .500, which feels like a miracle given the Pirates’ many issues.

Other jobs will almost certainly open up, and all eyes are on the two New York teams if either misses the playoffs. Could the Yankees surprise everyone and fire embattled manager Aaron Boone after a horrifying summer collapse? What about Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who remains the subject of repeated criticism?

Weiss is a longtime assistant coach with previous managerial experience, which should appeal to several teams. We fully expect Weiss to be a trendy name come the offseason, assuming the Braves don’t announce in advance that he’ll replace Snitker.

If Snitker retires and Weiss isn’t the next manager, the Braves should look into other candidates who have managed before. Ex-Chicago Cubs manager David Ross played for Atlanta from 2009-12 and remains a well-respected baseball mind. Brandon Hyde led the Orioles to consecutive playoff berths before his surprise firing after a 15-28 start.

For now, Weiss remains the Robin to Snitker’s Batman in Atlanta. We’ll see if he gets to wear the Braves’ cap and cowl next season or don another costume — er, uniform — come Opening Day 2026.