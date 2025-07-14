Braves just handed Phillies a draft gift that will haunt Atlanta for years

Predicting how the MLB Draft will unfold is never easy, and this year's festivities proved to be no exception. From the Washington Nationals taking Eli Willits at No. 1 overall, to the Los Angeles Angels taking Tyler Bremner at No. 2 overall, to the Pittsburgh Pirates taking a high-school pitcher with Aiva Arquette on the board, there have been plenty of surprises to speak of.

The Atlanta Braves passing on College World Series phenom Gage Wood, a player often mocked to them, was certainly a shocker given their history in the draft. And based on where he ended up, Alex Anthopoulos might regret overlooking the right-hander.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta's biggest division rival, were the team that snatched Wood up at No. 26 overall, four slots after the Braves made their selection. It truly feels like the Braves gifted their arch-rivals the steal of the draft thus far.

Braves might've gift-wrapped a future ace to the Phillies by passing on Gage Wood

There are few "sure things" in any draft, and the MLB Draft is certainly no exception to that. While nobody knows how good Wood will be, and he's far from a perfect prospect, there's a lot to like about him, especially late in the first round.

Given his tremendous upside, it was honestly shocking to see the Braves, a team whose past six first-round picks had been starting pitchers, pass on him and instead reach on a shortstop. Tate Southisene is an intriguing prospect, but it feels like Wood has more upside, and he should be MLB-ready far sooner.

Passing on Wood only to see him thrive for a team like the Kansas City Royals, for example, might hurt, but it wouldn't be the end of the world. Seeing him thrive for an organization Braves fans cannot stand, though, would truly sting.

Of course, Wood is far from a slam dunk. He could wind up being a reliever if he fails to develop a quality third offering, and he could prove to be just a bust altogether. Southisene could prove to have been the right pick, too. Still, in the moment, it feels like Anthopoulos has a lot of explaining to do. Based on how this season has gone for Atlanta, the Gage Wood outcome is just the latest incident of many that Braves fans are not happy to have witnessed.