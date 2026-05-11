Braves must cut ties with these 4 struggling players before June 1

The Atlanta Braves are riding a league-best 28-13 record after taking two of three from the Dodgers at home.

The Atlanta Braves are rolling. They just took two of three at Dodger Stadium over the weekend, improving to an MLB-best 28-13 on the year. Their offense is back to 2023 heights, and despite all the injuries, their pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, too.

But as good as the Braves are, not everyone is playing their best baseball. While no, the Braves won't be moving on from a guy like Austin Riley anytime soon, there are several struggling players they should choose to either demote or part ways with completely by the time the calendar flips to June.

RHP JR Ritchie

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The surface numbers from JR Ritchie's first three MLB starts are not bad. He has a 3.63 ERA, and he's allowed three runs or fewer while completing at least five innings each time he's taken the mound. With that being said, it feels like Ritchie is luckier to have limited damage than he probably should be.

The young right-hander's command has been spotty, to say the least. He has issued 12 walks in 17.1 innings of work while allowing four home runs. He has not thrown enough strikes, and when he has been in the zone, he's been too hittable. He's issued at least two walks and allowed at least one home run each time he's taken the mound, and he walked six batters his last time out in just five innings.

There's no disputing that Ritchie has the talent to stick himself into the middle of the Braves' long-term rotation, but the question of whether Atlanta was a bit premature when it came to promoting him is one worth asking. Martin Perez is more than capable of starting games in the interim for Atlanta, and while Hurston Waldrep and Spencer Schwellenbach won't be back by June 1, their returns continue to inch closer.

SS Jim Jarvis

Atlanta Braves infielder Jim Jarvis | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

To be fair, Jim Jarvis only has two MLB appearances under his belt, but he's gone 1-for-5 with a couple of strikeouts — and now it feels like the Braves have absolutely no role for him as Ha-Seong Kim returns from a lengthy IL stint.

Eli White's injury bought Jarvis some more time on the Braves' roster, but Kim should take over as the team's regular shortstop. Even if he's unable to stay on the field or struggles to produce, Mauricio Dubon is more than capable of taking over, as he has to this point. Once Ronald Acuña Jr. returns from the IL — and that could be within the next week or two — it'd be surprising if he didn't take Jarvis' spot.

LHP Aaron Bummer

Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aaron Bummer has been an important member of the Braves' bullpen for the past couple of years, but it feels like he's the squeaky wheel so far this season. The southpaw has a 4.85 ERA in 17 appearances, allowing 15 hits and four home runs already. Bummer is tied for fourth in home runs allowed while ranking 11th in innings pitched. He has a 6.81 FIP. It's been bad.

What's worse is that he's been lit up by left-handed hitters to the tune of a .905 OPS. Bummer is supposed to be the Braves' second lefty alongside Dylan Lee, but for whatever reason, it just hasn't been working.

Now, Atlanta presumably will stick with Bummer beyond June 1, knowing that he has a solid track record and he's making $9.5 million this season. But Dylan Dodd is due back from the IL soon, and he might make more sense as the Braves' second left-handed reliever moving forward.

OF Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves left fielder Mike Yastrzemski | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Of the names on this list, Mike Yastrzemski is the least likely for the Braves to cut bait with, given the fact that he signed a two-year, $23 million deal over the offseason. But with how much of a slog it's been for him to date, they ought to consider doing something.

Yastresmski is slashing .200/.264/.252 and has yet to hit a home run in 125 plate appearances. Among the 184 players with 120 or more PAs, Yastrzemski ranks 177th with a 48 wRC+. He's been among the worst hitters in the sport among those with semi-regular playing time, and it's gotten to the point that even with Jurickson Profar out, I don't know how the Braves can continue to play him.

Acuña should be back soon, and Yastrzemski should be the one he's replacing in the lineup. Knowing that guys like Dubon, White and even Jorge Mateo can provide depth, it's easier to move on from Yastrzemski than the Braves might be willing to admit to. Again, it's unlikely due to his contract, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't happen.

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