Braves-Phillies start time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies were supposed to face off at 7:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park on Friday night. Rain got in the way of that plan.

The Braves announced a rain delay about five minutes after the original start time. They didn't offer a new start time, leaving fans to wonder when the game could get under way.

More than an hour later, there was still no word on when first pitch would finally come.

Braves-Phillies rain delay updates: Start time

This article will be updated with more information from the Braves as it is provided.

Update at 9:10 p.m. ET: The game is finally set to go on at 9:35 p.m. ET with hopes that the weather is done interferring.

Barring any further changes in the weather, tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 9:35pm ET.#RestorationOfPlay pic.twitter.com/yGX1yFZiFx — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 28, 2025

Update at 8:30 p.m. ET: The Braves gave a short update on social media, though it didn't contain much information: "We are continuing to monitor the weather and will share updates as they become available."

That's effectively a "check back later."