Braves quietly confirmed Marcell Ozuna mistake during biggest game of the season

The Atlanta Braves surprised most of baseball at the MLB trade deadline, as they did not trade powerful designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, or their former closer in Raisel Iglesias. Both players are on expiring contracts and seem likely to move on this winter. Ozuna has 10-and-5 rights, and was reportedly tougher than expected to move. Yet, Anthopoulos knows better than most it's better to get something for a player on an expiring deal than nothing. Ozuna doesn't have a future in Atlanta. Sunday afternoon proved just that.

The Braves were in Bristol, Tennessee to play The Speedway Classic against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. Considering how far back the Braves are in the standings – and the injuries they've been forced to deal with this season – it's fair to call Sunday's matchup the most important of the season for Brian Snitker and Co. They are on the national stage for what could be the final time this campaign.

Rather than roll with Ozuna in the starting lineup, the Braves benched him not once, but twice.

Braves send a message to Marcell Ozuna and Alex Anthopoulos

Ozuna is not in the lineup for a good reason – he hasn't played well enough. That is why trading Ozuna for something, anything, made the most sense for Anthopoulos. Instead, he let off-field problems get in the way. Ozuna was arrested on domestic violence charges and on a DUI a few years back. However, he's been a positive clubhouse presence since then, and it's become clear contenders were using Ozuna's past as a negotiating ploy.

The Braves didn't start Ozuna on Saturday night. On Sunday, playing in a game that had been suspended due to rain and thus ripe for days off and pinch-hit opportunities, Ozuna also did not play.

Why aren't the Braves playing Marcell Ozuna at DH?

Atlanta is not playing Ozuna at DH for good reason. He has an OPS of just .759, which is about 50 points below his career average. The more Ozuna plays this season, the more his value will increase, thus making him impossible to re-sign should the Braves wish to do so.

Also, Snitker wanted to get both of his catchers at-bats, thus rotating rookie Drake Baldwin – who is in the running for NL Rookie of the Year – and Sean Murphy consistent opportunities. It must be painful for Ozuna to go out this way in Atlanta, a play where he revived his career following some tough off-field struggles, but it's Snitker's job to put the best players in the lineup.

Right now, Ozuna is not one of those, which makes Anthopoulos' decision to hoard an extra designated hitter all the more confusing.