Oops. The Atlanta Braves did it again... A talented prospect rose too quickly through the minor leagues to prevent his bat from every catching up with his glove. Andruw Jones eventually got it right in his hall-of-fame-worthy career. It sadly never did for slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons. I am afraid that we have crossed the point of no return when it comes to Michael Harris II at the plate.

In Jim Bowden's MLB trade deadline intel post for The Athletic on where all 30 franchises stand, he mentions the Braves as a likely seller. At a disastrous 43-55 on the season, the only teams he has as more likely sellers are Miami and Baltimore. He said the two players the Braves will most likely move are designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and reliever Raisel Iglesias. Bowden also dropped this nugget...

While they could field offers for relievers Pierce Johnson and Rafael Montero as well, the player Bowden believes could be shopped is the local centerfield prospect out of Stockbridge. Since winning NL Rookie of the Year in 2022, each season has been progressively worse for Harris at the plate. He is only hitting .210/.234/.320 this year, despite playing every day in centerfield for Atlanta.

With absolutely no plan at the plate, the guy is mostly a promotional bit for Ford Broncos this season.

Michael Harris II has two months left to prove he can still play in Atlanta

From Sawry Not Sawry, to just plain sorry, Harris is pretty much a walking out at this point in the Braves lineup. Atlanta eventually got there with starting shortstop Orlando Arcia. At least he is not popping up to shortstop on the first pitch every at-bat like Simmons once did... Bowden's intel suggests that if Harris cannot figure it out before the end of the year, the Braves might move on.

There is one reason why I do not think his luck at the plate will improve, as well as another why he may not be traded after all. Do you trust Tim Hyers to get the most out of him at the plate? Although Ronald Acuña Jr. praised him after Monday night's win over San Francisco, Hyers has been a disaster replacing Kevin Seitzer as the Braves' hitting coach. This whole coaching staff is a bunch of clowns...

And for the reason Harris may not be traded, Alex Anthopoulos is the one who called him up and gave him a fat contract well before he could legally rent a car. Harris still cannot do that, but you better believe it would be a light blue Ford Bronco. I saw one around town near my place. My girlfriend joked he should be getting ready for the game. I said he is about to go pro in something other than sports...

If we want to factor in the other player Bowden mentioned in his Braves blurb in equally frustrating second baseman Ozzie Albies, just imagine how much better the Atlanta lineup would be if those two guys were swapped out for someone else... They play good defense, run well and are incredibly likable. My issue is you only have 27 outs in a game. Albies and Harris will give the other team seven.

While Anthopoulos will never trade Albies, he could do so out of desperation when it comes to Harris.