Braves' rumored ideal Brian Snitker replacement won't come without a fight

Brian Snitker's coaching career in Atlanta should land him in the Braves Hall of Fame. Snitker came up through the ranks of the Braves minor-league system, and then took over for Fredi Gonzalez after what can only be described as a disastrous tenure. Snitker won a World Series, and made this team a frequent postseason performer and tough out at that. While Atlanta has struggled this season – there is no doubt about that – little of it can be blamed on Snitker, who is the same man he's always been. Snitker could very well retire at the end of the season. If that's the case, the Braves have a replacement lineup up, though it won't come easy.

What makes the Braves such an attractive fit for any managerial candidate is that they're a fully-stocked contender. Sure, changes need to be made here and there, but the main reason Atlanta won't make a postseason run in 2025 (and there's still a small chance they defy those odds) is due to injuries in their starting rotation. Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach, among others, have been out for months. Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. returned early this season from major injuries themselves. That is why if Snitker retires, you can expect Skip Schumaker to give the Braves a serious look.

Why Skip Schumaker makes sense for the Braves

Schumaker may technically be an outsider, but he's more familiar with the organization than Braves fans think. Schumaker managed in the NL East, remember, and took the Miami Marlins to new heights. Then, when ownership tore it all down in Miami yet again, Schumaker clearly had enough. The Marlins moved on from him, and he took a job in the Texas Rangers organization.

While the Braves way has long been to hire from within the organization, this time should be different. Ron Washington already left to manage the Angels, and Walt Weiss, while a tremendous bench coach, is 61 years old and best-suited for that job at this point in his career. Schumaker is a fresh set of eyes who can help ensure the Braves keep their World Series window wide open, rather than slamming it shut with the same old, same old.

Braves will have plenty of competition for Skip Schumaker

As USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote in his column, while the Braves are expected to make a play for Schumaker, they will not be alone.

"Former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and bench coach Walt Weiss are expected to be strong candidates to replace Brian Snitker as Atlanta’s manager when he retires after the season," Nightengale wrote. "Schumaker could also wind up in Texas if Bruce Bochy retires."

And there you have it. The Rangers didn't just add Schumaker to the organization to aid the front office, but to one day take over for future Hall-of-Fame manager Bruce Bochy when he calls it quits. It's unclear if Bochy will retire after this season, but if he does Schumaker will have to decide between the team that gave him another chance after the Marlins dumped him, or a fresh start entirely.