Braves stars and Brian Snitker all but confirm they're a few wins away from Morton reunion

How the Atlanta Braves operate ahead of/at the MLB trade deadline could hinge on their performance over the next few weeks. Starting pitching is an area of need they must address should the team turn things around between now and then. And by the sound of it, Charlie Morton is seemingly on their radar.

Morton continued his strong play since returning to the Baltimore Orioles' rotation in their 3-2 win over Atlanta on Friday. Braves manager and ace Brian Snitker and Spencer Strider, respectively, were quite complimentary of the 41-year-old after the game. He ostensibly made a lasting impact in the clubhouse during his five seasons and two stints and would be welcomed back with open arms.

Braves' Brian Snitker and Spencer Strider raving about Charlie Morton foreshadow a potential reunion

Morton was dealing against his old friends and running mates. He held Snitker's lineup scoreless through five innings before allowing a two-run homer to Braves rookie catcher Drake Baldwin in the bottom of the sixth. The veteran outdid Strider, and even after handing Atlanta a tough loss, was getting showered with praise by them.

"I see [Morton] pumping 97s and still spinning the ball," Snitker stated (h/t David O'Brien of The Athletic [$]). "I know he had the rough start [to the season] ... but he looked just like he did here the last few years."

Moreover, Strider keeps in touch with Morton, though the former's comments are an admission that he misses the latter's presence in Atlanta.

Strider anointed Morton "the best guy [he] knows." Atlanta's frontline starter said he "can hardly talk about" his former comrade and "good pal." Not having "Uncle Charlie" around makes

"emotional," opting not to talk about it instead.

The love fest didn't stop there. Strider deemed Morton a consummate "professional, a father, a leader [and] teammate," plus a "quintessential example" of any of the mentioned titles. That's an incredibly glowing review, possibly worth filing away for future reference.

Well-regarded by the Braves and the city of Atlanta for his contributions to the organization and its 2021 World Series title. However, he's not leaving the same legacy behind as a member of the Orioles, to say the least. The mutual respect and admiration demonstrated by Snitker and Strider can't be overlooked if the Braves are buyers ahead of July 31.

With Spencer Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list and tending to a fracture in his right (throwing) elbow, the Braves can use rotation help. Reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale is also out and facing a lengthy absence due to a fractured left rib cage. Bryce Eder continues to be difficult to trust and far from his All-Star form in 2023. In other words, Morton can provide an immediate spark to a franchise he knows well and apparently has a great relationship with.