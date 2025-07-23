Braves trade deadline rumors: Michael Harris II future, AA's lack of urgency, Ozuna sleeper

The Atlanta Braves certainly aren't where anyone in the building and out of the building among the fan base expected as we come up to the MLB Trade Deadline on July 31. Alex Anthopoulos entered the year as he has most since 2021, with aspirations of winning another World Series. Instead, the Braves look completely out of the race — but that doesn't mean that Atlanta is going to be selling so that contenders can pick their roster clean. However, they do have plenty of plans formulating and percolating if the latest rumors around Truist Park are to be believed.

Let's check in on what's next for Michael Harris II, what Anthopoulos' plan is and what it means for the Braves' future, and a new sleeper team emerging for a Marcell Ozuna trade.

Braves Rumors: Michael Harris II's future in Atlanta getting murky

After bursting onto the scene as a 21-year-old rookie in the 2022 season, Braves fans had to be dreaming about a decade of Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. forming one of baseball's best outfield duos. Acuña, when healthy, has still be holding up his end of that bargain, but Harris has fallen off dramatically, slashing .213/.237/.322/.559 this season as one of the worst qualified hitters in baseball.

So, then came the report from USA Today insider Bob Nightengale on Sunday that the Braves would be willing to listen to offers on Harris, among others like Ozzie Albies, for a trade — but not until the winter when the offseason gets rolling. That would give Atlanta some time to, at least hopefully, allow Harris to rebound and rebuild some trade value before reshaping things with the roster.

That lasted three days, however, before we got some pushback on that. ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that, first affirming Nightengale's initial premise, that the Braves wouldn't trade Harris when his value is lower than it will possibly ever be. At the same time, though, Passan pushed back as he mentioned that the Braves will likely continue to move into the 2026 season with their core still intact, a core that he's still including Harris as a part of.

Where does that mean the truth lies? It's impossible to say. Given that Harris is under contract for under $10 million per season through the 2027 season and still only for $12 million by 2030 (with club options in 2031 and 2032 for $15 and $20 million, respectively), these rumors seem to suggest that the Braves might be waiting it out. If Harris bounce back to recoup all of his previous trade value over the final two-plus months of the regular season, then they may actually be more inclined to keep him. However, if the gains are marginal or the dismal year only continues, perhaps Atlanta would then begin to explore ways to cut bait this offseason.

Braves Rumors: Alex Anthopoulos showing no urgency at deadline

When the Braves have been in contention, we've seen general manager Alex Anthopoulous be both aggressive and extremely creative when it comes to trades. Some people probably were a bit confused looking at the additions of Jorge Soler and Company in 2021, but the strategy worked to perfection. What's been less clear is how Anthopoulos handles his business when Atlanta isn't vying for the postseason. We may be finding out that, at least for now, his plan is to just sit back and wait with little urgency.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan noted that it seems that the Braves' plan is to, as many others have predicted, essentially move expiring contracts like Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias, and perhaps someone like Pierce Johnson (under control through the 2026 season), but then make another run at contending with the core that's in place next year, especially once guys like Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez get healthy to fortify the rotation.

On one hand, it's hard to argue with the thought process there. While there will be some necessary reshaping of the roster to replace Ozuna and fill out the bullpen, the Braves have been perennial contenders who have largely just been snake-bitten with injuries and unfortunate luck throughout the 2025 campaign. There are worse ideas that running it back.

Having said that, Atlanta already showed signs of regression last year when they not only saw their win total decrease from 104 the year prior in the 2023 season to 89. Perhaps some sense of urgency to work and reshape this roster at the trade deadline would make more sense. Maybe being able to do that by trading the expiring rental pieces will be part of that plan, but it feels like there are also moves with Albies, Harris and even someone like Sean Murphy that should be explored more than they currently seem like the Braves front office is right now.

Braves Rumors: Rangers emerge as surprise Marcell Ozuna suitor

One good thing that the Braves have going for them at the trade deadline is that the market for expiring contract and veteran DH Marcell Ozuna appears to be heating up. Just one day after reports emerged that the San Diego Padres are making a hard push for the longtime slugger whose spot in Atlanta is being taken by the emergence of Drake Baldwin, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Braves also could have interest from the Texas Rangers, who desperately need more right-handed power in the lineup.

The Rangers are seemingly coming out of nowhere as a potential suitor for Ozuna, but that's what happens when the team has won seven of their last 10 to push firmly back into the American League Wild Card race, now just 1.5 games back. The problem has been the offense for much of the year, but the DH spot in particular has been struggling, which has been exacerbated by the up-and-down year from right-handed slugger Adolis Garcia.

Texas ranks dead-last in MLB in terms of OPS from their designated hitters this season at just .525 on the year. For the Braves, though, having an aggressive Rangers front office interested in supplementing the lineup could be great for business and getting the most value for Ozuna, even if the veteran isn't having the same season that he's enjoyed over the past two years when he's been mashing.

Yes, Ozuna is still a rental, which likely puts a defined ceiling on a trade price. At the same time, it now appears that two of the league's most aggressive front offices with the Padres and Rangers might be involved, among others. That type of bidding war with that type of mentality approaching Anthopoulos and the Braves front office ultimately should lead to Atlanta maxing out Ozuna's value for the trade deadline and playing right into the GM's plan to run it back in 2026.