4 dream trades Braves must make to wash themselves of 2025 season entirely

The Atlanta Braves came into the season with some of the higher expectations in baseball. They had one of the more talented rosters in the sport while adding a slugger like Jurickson Profar to the roster. Pair that with the imminent returns of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider, then you have a case as one of the best teams in baseball.

Injuries quickly hit the Braves early in the year. Soon after the injuries began, Profar was suspended for 80 games and the postseason due to a failed drug test. Following Strider's initial return, he landed back on the injured list for a few weeks with a strained hamstring.

Now that the team is relatively healthy, they're going to need a trade deadline approach. Given the fact they're sitting at 39-50, it's likely they'll be quite aggressive toward selling at the deadline. Which moves could the Braves make that would set them up for the most future success? Who could Atlanta use as trade chips? Is anybody safe?

Ozzie Albies would be a perfect player for the Yankees

The New York Yankees need to add an infielder following the losses of Gleyber Torres to free agency and Oswaldo Cabrera to a leg injury. While the Yankees have been connected to a lot of different third basemen on the market, the Braves could use middle infielder Ozzie Albies as a trade chip who could entice the Yankees.

Albies has the ability to play anywhere on the infield dirt, but playing him at second base fits the Yankees. The Braves could look to target a high potential outfield prospect like Spencer Jones or Everson Pereira in return. Both sluggers are nearly big league ready and would be a great return for Albies.

For the Yankees, a deal like this puts them in a much better position than they are in right now. The depth in the infield killed them last season and it could do it again this year if it's not addressed. While Albies hasn't been a name talked about as a trade candidate this season, that could soon change in the near future.

Raisel Iglesias could fit perfectly with the Dodgers

One of the more obvious trade chips on the Braves is their closer Raisel Iglesias. There are a few reasons for this. One of the main reasons is that relievers are often highly sought after at the trade deadline. Last season, relief arms were one of the most coveted assets that contenders were on the hunt for. This could be the case again this year.

Iglesias is also on an expiring contract, which makes him even clearer of a trade chip for the Braves to use. The only issue is the righty is in the midst of a down year.

But that wouldn't stop the Los Angeles Dodgers from swinging a huge trade to bring him to the team. Los Angeles is known for bringing in aging relievers and loading the bullpen with talent. The Dodgers have already brought in a few talented pitchers this year. Iglesias could be the next on the list.

As for the Braves, they could target a return centered around former top prospect Bobby Miller or James Outman. Atlanta is going to need to build its roster from the ground up, which means adding multiple prospects in a deal like this. If the Braves can net Miller or Outman alongside two more prospects, they'll be in a great spot moving forward.

The Reds could surprisingly fit for Marcell Ozuna

Potentially the most discussed Braves player at the trade deadline is going to be designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna was an MVP candidate last season, though he never had any real chance to win the award due to Shohei Ohtani's incredible year. This season, the veteran slugger sits on an expiring deal and is struggling.

While his value might not be at its highest right now, the Braves don't have many other choices but to trade him or let him walk away in free agency for nothing. Trading him would at least net some prospects in return.

Instead of pitching a trade idea that sends Ozuna to a powerhouse, how about the Cincinnati Reds?

The Reds desperately need pop in their lineup, specifically from the right side. Ozuna would be the team's everyday DH, which would hurt their lineup flexibility, but as Cincinnati hunts a postseason spot, it wouldn't be a huge issue if he can bring production.

The Reds could add Ozuna for a few lower level prospects. Potentially a deal that sends Adam Serwinowski and Ethan O'Donnell to Atlanta in exchange for half a season of the struggling slugger.

The Blue Jays could use Pierce Johnson in their bullpen

The last trade on this list might not be as exciting as the others, but it's probably the most likely deal I'm suggesting. The Braves will almost certainly look to cut ties with relief pitcher Pierce Johnson ahead of the trade deadline. Johnson is having a great season with the Braves, and his contract expires after next season.

The veteran righty would be a huge boost to a lot of bullpens around the league, but the Braves will probably stray away from trading him to the Philadelphia Phillies or New York Mets. Instead, a team like the Toronto Blue Jays could make sense as a landing spot.

The Blue Jays despertaely need a relief pitcher or two. Their bullpen has struggled a lot this year and the new addition of Jeff Hoffman hasn't lived up to expectations. While Toronto is expected to target a traditional closer, they could also add Johnson to the bullpen.

For the Braves, they could look to land some middle of the road prospects in exchange for the veteran righty. The Blue Jays have a solid farm system after selling last season.