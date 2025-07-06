How to watch Braves vs. Orioles on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

It's been a terrible week for the Atlanta Braves, as pitchers Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach are out for the foreseeable future. Atlanta continues to slide in the NL East standings, and the Braves are a full 12.5 games back following two straight losses to the Baltimore Orioles, who they'll face again on Sunday. To make matters worse, one of those defeats came at the hands of former Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who Atlanta voluntarily let walk this past winter.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have suffered a similar fate to the Braves, though they cannot blame bad luck. The Braves have suffered one devastating injury after another. The Orioles, mainly thanks to a front office led by Mike Elias, just failed to try. Elias never replaced ace Corbin Burnes, and as a result the rotation is lacking despite Morton's performance in his return to Atlanta.

To put it simply, neither of these teams is in playoff position right now, and it would take one heck of a run for Baltimore or Atlanta to reach their spring training goals. Both teams are taking it one game at a time, and though an 11:35am ET start time is a little out of whack for these east coast fanbases, you can bet a decent-sized audience will be tuned into the Roku channel in hopes of starting their day off the right way.

How to watch Braves vs Orioles on Roku

Sunday morning's game will be broadcast exclusively on the Roku channel. For those of you who do not know how to find said game, you're in luck. That's the entire purpose of this article! For fans who already have Roku at their disposal, Sunday's contest is nothing new. For those of us who lose track of our streaming services on the daily, it could be an adventure.

All Sunday leadoff games are available on TheRokuChannel.com and via the Roku Channel app on iOS and Android devices. Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices should have access to the Roku app as well. Thankfully for baseball fans, you do not need a subscription to watch Braves vs Orioles, but instead should be able to get a free trial.

What channel is Braves vs Orioles on?

Sunday morning's game will be available only on the Roku channel and via the Roku app, rather than on basic cable in the Baltimore or Atlanta area. Yes, that's a bit of a bummer for some baseball fans who prefer to listen to their home announcers, especially as the Roku crew has received some mixed reviews so far this season. Yet, it's only one game, and is great news for out-of-market fans who cannot watch their favorite team on a weekly basis.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:35am ET, with Trevor Rogers taking the bump for Baltimore against Grant Holmes of the Braves.