Braves vs. Reds rain delay: Start time, weather updates for MLB Speedway Classic

Well, that's a bit of a bummer. One of the more hyped baseball games of the season, the MLB Speedway Classic, will have to wait to get underway as rain pours down on Bristol Motor Speedway.

Start time for Braves vs. Reds at MLB Speedway Classic

There isn't one! Sorry. We'll update this piece as soon as we get more information, but for now, the tarp is down at Bristol and the massive crowd mills about waiting for some baseball.

Weather forecast for Bristol Motor Speedway

It's not looking too promising, I won't lie! Rain is expected to continue for the next hour or so in Bristol, so don't hold your breath for first pitch. Things will likely clear up a little before 10 PM EST, and after that, we should be in the clear. But it could be a late night at the race track for the Braves and Reds, who are expected to pitch Spencer Strider and Hunter Greene, respectively.