Braves whispers of Devers trade package is the what-if Boston fans won’t forget

At this point, it's all hearsay. The Boston Red Sox traded designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday night is a shocking turn of events. In return, Boston received starting pitchers Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks, along with 2024 first-round pick James Tibbs III and rookie-ball pitcher Jose Bello. It's not a bad prospect package, but a player of Devers caliber surely demands more, no? It doesn't help that Boston didn't take the time to shop Devers around for leverage.

Had Boston asked rival teams if they were interested in Devers, they likely would've received a few offers. Per a questionable rumor from Striper Report, the Atlanta Braves would not send a trade package that included two MLB bats in Sean Murphy and Marcell Ozuna, along with two prospects for the 28-year-old Devers. MassLive's Sean McAdam has confirmed Atlanta was interested in Devers, though the asking price and reported offers never left the room.

Why the Braves wouldn't have made this trade for Rafael Devers

The Braves could've used a player of Devers quality in their lineup for years to come. However, his literal price tag – I'm talking dollars and cents – surely scared some teams away. With a potential lockout incoming, Devers signed a $313.5 million extension back in 2023. Atlanta is already under a strict budget, and Ronald Acuña Jr. is due his own new contract after the 2027 campaign. Surely the Braves cannot afford both, so they chose the evil they know over the player they don't.

The Red Sox would've preferred this trade package to the one they received from the Giants. Both Ozuna and Murphy are former All-Stars, and while the former is set to hit free agency after this season, the Red Sox could afford him given they'd be sending $313.5 million out the door.

Grade the source: Did Braves try to trade for Devers?

Murphy has struggled to regain his form this season, but he's a solid defensive catcher and had an .844 OPS as recently as 2023.

If – and it's a major if – the Red Sox actually spoke to the Braves about these players, I can certainly understand why Atlanta turned them down. Devers is a tremendous talent, but he's been a pest in the Red Sox clubhouse ever since they signed Alex Bregman. Ozuna and Murphy aren't perfect, but they fit the Braves short-term vision. Depending on the prospects Boston requested alongside the two All-Stars, they were testing their luck.

Grade the source: C, at best.