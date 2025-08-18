Braves-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Truist Park

The Atlanta Braves are on a roll, winning their past five games in a row, including a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend. Despite this, they still remain 10 games back of the final NL wild Card spot. But crazier things have happened, and there's still plenty of time to catch up.

One way for the Braves to do so is to beat easy opponents. To start off the week, the Braves host the 44-77 Chicago White Sox for a three-game series. But their series opener will officially be delayed.

Monday's game between the Braves and White Sox is officially delayed due to rain in the Atlanta area. The game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Braves-White Sox start time: When will the rain delay end?

According to the reports, the rain delay is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated with additional information.