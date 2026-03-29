We're running out of ideas for MLB City Connect jerseys. I think, inherently, we all knew this. But the latest Milwaukee Brewers leaks – if accurate – are among the worst I've ever seen. Milwaukee is in Wisconsin. So, Fanatics and Nike wanted to honor that fact with...whatever these are. Much like San Francisco, there are only certain nicknames locals will put up with. People from Wisconsin can pronounce three syllables. They don't need it shortened, and certainly not to Wisco.

An apparent leak of the Brewers new City Connect jersey



(h/t @SteveFreed13) pic.twitter.com/d9uHdgjp5D — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2026

And that, my friends, is how you achieve the instant ratio. As someone who hates social media and especially X, I wouldn't dream of putting those on my feed. But, the more national accounts tend to steer into the skid. If MLB was looking for fan feedback before making these 'Wisco' jerseys public, this should be all they need. Even AI disagrees!

What ChatGPT thinks of the new Brewers City Connect jerseys

Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

If you, like me, aren't a big fan of using AI for serious purposes, I have you covered. Please don't fact check me here, no one has to die of thirst as a result of far too many data centers. There's a reason I prompted AI for this article, though, and that's because ChatGPT does an incredible job at giving me bad ideas. Thus, if any entity were going to like these jerseys, it would be AI. However, I have bad news, Brewers fans. No one likes these City Connects, and that includes what I would consider the epicenter of bad ideas. Here was my (very brief) back and forth.

Q: If tasked with designing a Milwaukee Brewers city connect jersey, would you ever consider using the phrase 'Wisco' for 'Wisconsin' on the front of the jersey?

A: I’d be very cautious—and probably wouldn’t make “Wisco” the primary front-of-jersey wordmark. Here's why:

Authenticity vs. trendiness: “Wisco” is definitely used—especially younger fans, college culture, and online—but it leans a bit slangy. City Connect jerseys usually try to feel authentic and rooted, not like a nickname that could age quickly. Something like “Brew Crew” works because it’s been around for decades; “Wisco” doesn’t have that same staying power.

Broad fan acceptance: “Wisco” might hit for some, but others could see it as cringey or forced—especially if it’s the main identity on the jersey.

Precedent from other City Connects: Nike/MLB tends to use full names (“Boston,” “Chicago”) or deeply rooted nicknames (“Southside,” “Serpientes,” “Sugar Kings”) “Wisco” hasn’t really reached that level of cultural weight.

And that's that!

Look, we can diagnose how half of that statement is wrong and/or weird, but the point remains. If AI can't get on board, the rest of will surely jump off whatever Titanic we're on. The City Connect jerseys are done. I'm calling it.

Why MLB is running low on City Connect ideas

Los Angeles Dodgers v. Arizona Diamondbacks | Norm Hall/GettyImages

Corporatism lacks creativity in oh so many ways. This includes the fine folks at Nike, Fanatics, and/or MLB in charge of these jerseys. Rather than polling actual fans, these teams/league/Phil Knight go above and beyond to pay for whatever task force they feel like using that day to ideate on jerseys that the community can get behind. It should come as no surprise that they're typically wrong.

Funny enough, these tend to be the same fields that embrace AI, but I digress.

Wisco, much like San Fran or 'The Burgh' out where I live don't fit the local asthetic. All MLB and Nike had to do was ask one (1) person from Milwaukee to tell them that. But they didn't, and that's why the City Connects, while promising in spirit, tend to fail miserably.