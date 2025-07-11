Brewers could get long-awaited revenge on Craig Counsell at the trade deadline

The Chicago Cubs' lead for first place in the NL Central is not as wide as it used to be. Despite how successful the campaign has been for the Cubs and manager Craig Counsell, his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, are not far behind them in the standings. Specifically, they are 53-40, just two games behind the Cubs, who are 55-38 on the year.

With the trade deadline on July 31, a matter of a couple of weeks away, the Cubs appear to be going all-in on contending for a World Series this year. But the Brewers may prevent them from landing their preferred target.

The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) noted that Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez "makes sense" for the Brewers. This would definitely hurt the Cubs, as they have been eying the third base market ahead of the trade deadline.

"Suárez, an All-Star for the second time, also makes sense for the Milwaukee Brewers, among other clubs. The Diamondbacks, even if they choose not to be pure sellers, could move Suárez to open third for Jordan Lawlar. The Brewers, working off their current surplus of starting pitching, could offer a controllable starter in return.

"For such a pitcher, though, the Brewers almost certainly would want more than two months of Suárez. And the Diamondbacks, as they face the potential losses of righties Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in free agency, might at least need to consider such a deal."

Brewers linked to potential Cubs trade deadline target Eugenio Suárez

As great as the Cubs offense has been, they do need a third baseman and another right-handed batter in the lineup. Suárez fills both needs and increases their odds of contending for the World Series.

But imagine if he ends up on the Brewers? That would sting for the Cubs and Counsell, who notoriously left Milwaukee high and dry to take on the Cubs job ahead of the 2024 season. The Brewers could stand to add a third baseman to really shore up their infield and batting order.

Suárez is having a good season for the Diamondbacks. Through 92 games, Suárez recorded a .249 batting average, a .317 on-base percentage, a .556 slugging percentage, 29 home runs, 54 runs, 75 RBI, and 84 hits in 338 at-bats.

The thing with Suárez is that the Diamondbacks have made it known they don't plan on selling at the trade deadline. Plus, the third baseman has said that he doesn't want to get traded away from Arizona. But perhaps the Diamondbacks will change their stance if they have a ton of suitors offering their top prospects for a player who will likely be a two-month rental before he hits free agency in the winter.

If the Brewers were to land Suárez, it could be long awaited revenge on the Cubs.