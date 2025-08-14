Brewers’ emotional win streak is powered by one heartwarming motivation

The Milwaukee Brewers are rolling right now. They had an 11-game winning streak earlier this season. But five weeks later, they have won 12 in a row. The Brewers have joined a historic list of teams to have multiple win streaks of 10 games or more in the same season. During their game on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, there was a fan holding a special sign behind home plate.

43-year-old Frank Vitucci was in attendance for the game and held up a sign that said "Uecker Magic." This of course is a nod to the late great Brewers radio broadcaster Bob Uecker, who passed away at the age of 90 back in January.

“I’ve been a huge Uecker fan my entire life,” Vitucci said. “He’s been part of my entire life. His voice was always in it. I [made the sign] because I always think of him. I firmly believe he is watching up above.”

"“For this to be happening the year after he passes, it’s just karma, if you believe in that sort of thing. This has to be the year that it would happen, right?”

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Brewers epic win streak may have a beautiful meaning behind it

The Brewers have the best record in all of Major League Baseball. They are 76-44 and have a 7.5-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs. Uecker was an icon in Milwaukee and all around baseball. His voice was instantly recognizable and he made some of the most famous calls in Brewers history.

When a home run was hit, he would say, "Get up! Get up! Get out of here and gone!"

This is certainly a touching story, and Brewers fans do have reason to believe that Uecker is watching and smiling down on them as they go through what has been an unforgettable season.

Brewers have overcome loss of Willy Adames and more

They've played well even after losing Willy Adames and Devin Williams in the offseason. Beyond being a well-run organization, Milwaukee is honoring an all-time great this season. Uecker would certainly be proud of the team for how they are playing as the month of August rolls on.

They look to be a true championship contender as September approaches. They've played well all season long and have done a lot right. But it could be thanks to a little help from Uecker from above.

Brewers fans would like to believe that, and so too would the Brewers as they continue their surge.