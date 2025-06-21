Brewers fans turn on MLB insider for ruining Jacob Misiorowski's chance at history

Jacob Misiorowski delivered five hitless innings in his MLB debut but left that game prematurely due to injury. Somehow, he topped his electric debut performance in his second MLB start by throwing six perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins. It was a start that captivated the attention of the entire MLB world, including MLB insider Jon Heyman of the NY Post. Heyman praised the Milwaukee Brewers' rookie in a tweet that will now live in infamy in the opinion of all Brewers fans.

Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski is perfect through 6. He threw five no-hit innings in his debut so he’s up to 11 innings without a hit. Looks unhittable and so far he is. #crew — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 21, 2025

Heyman tweeted this while the Brewers were batting in the top of the seventh inning. Mere minutes later, Byron Buxton drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the bottom half of the inning, breaking the perfect game bid. Just two pitches after that, Matt Wallner drilled a two-run homer down the right field line. Misiorowski went from having a perfect game bid to even losing his shutout and getting pulled from the game in an eye blink.

THE NEXT GUY HIT A HOME RUN



PERFECT GAME

NO HITTER

SHUTOUT



ALL GONE — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) June 21, 2025

Brewers fans are blaming Heyman for this, and it's hard to blame them.

Brewers fans are disgusted with MLB insider, and for good reason

Thanks a lot Jon — Austin | #WinItForUeck (@brew_crew_zone_) June 21, 2025

He immediately walked the next batter pic.twitter.com/Ihuz7hESYf — Richie Peterson (@LebronsCheeks) June 21, 2025

now why would you tweet this? — Matt (@blazersburnerac) June 21, 2025

DELETE — John Miller (@ADawg2304) June 21, 2025

One thing all MLB fans must know is that pointing out that a perfect game or a no-hitter is going on while it is in progress is a big no-no. It's a clearly defined unwritten rule. Seeing an MLB insider, of all people, post a tweet like this is hard for Brewers fans to wrap their minds around. It's something Heyman should know not to do!

Thank you Jon! He’s perfect through six he’s perfect through six he’s perfect through six! — ChiCitySportsPage (@CCSportsPage) June 21, 2025

PERFECT GAME WOW — 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙚 (@CubsWRLD) June 21, 2025

Cubs fans weren't shy when it came to egging Heyman on and thanking him for the ultimate jinx. Again, it can't be forgotten that the perfect game, no-hitter, and shutout were all gone in the span of minutes after Heyman's tweet.

An example of what should've been done came from ESPN's Jeff Passan. His first and only tweet about this game came immediately after Misiorowski gave up the home run, as he couldn't jinx history at that point.

Jacob Misiorowski’s streak of hitless innings to start his career just ended at 11 with a Matt Wallner two-run home run in the seventh. He had been perfect through six before walking Byron Buxton.



Regardless, the Brewers have a star in the making in Misiorowski. Unreal stuff. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 21, 2025

Perhaps how this unfolded will teach Heyman a lesson that all MLB fans know. Do not, under any circumstances, post a tweet, send a text, make a phone call, or do anything of the sort notifying MLB fans that a no-hitter or perfect game is in process. The last thing anyone wants is to be the jinx. Heyman has to deal with that unfortunate reality tonight.