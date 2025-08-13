Brewers latest signing could rub salt in Cubs’ wound in NL Central race

If there is any area the Milwaukee Brewers are lacking these days, it's the bullpen. While the Brewers 'pen is far from bad, they are lacking the kind of pitcher that strikes fear in opposing hitters. Milwaukee's strategy this season has been strength in numbers, and they've needed it given the injuries across their pitching staff. The Brewers can turn any team's trash into treasure – just ask Quinn Priester – and they'll hope to strike again with former Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Julian Merryweather.

Merryweather signed with the Brewers on a minor-league deal, which is where he'll report to start his Milwaukee career. For the time being, Merryweather will pitch in Triple-A Nashville. He had a 5.79 ERA for the Cubs just this season in 21 outings.

Julian Merryweather's falling out with the Chicago Cubs

Merryweather had the best season of his career with the Cubs back in 2023, when he posted a 3.38 ERA in 69 appearances. The 33-year-old has always featured high velocity and swing-and-miss stuff, but pitch control has been a major issue with Merryweather the past few seasons. He was DFA'd back in May by the Cubs before signing on with the Mets, though he never made an MLB appearance in Queens. As MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams points out, the Brewers have made a habit of rehabbing struggling pitchers:

"Milwaukee has a track record of rehabbing relievers or even coaxing new levels of performance from previously nondescript bullpen arms. If they can get Merryweather back on track, the Brewers could control him via arbitration into next season, but for now he’ll simply be a depth option for a bullpen that sits 12th in the majors with a 3.65 ERA over the past month (and 16th overall in 2025, with a 3.97 mark)," Adams wrote.

What can the Brewers expect from Julian Merryweather?

While the Brewers tend to get the best out of pitchers, Merryweather will need more retooling than your average cast-off. Merryweather has crossed five years of MLB service time despite pitching just 152 innings. This speaks to his seemingly-constant injury issues, which the Brewers will have to keep an eye on while Merryweather is in Nashville.

At best, Merryweather can serve as bullpen depth this season and stick around for 2026. A full, healthy offseason in the Brewers program would go a long way for the veteran right-hander. Milwaukee should be able to keep Merryweather around if they choose via arbitration.

As ideal as it would be for Merryweather to help the Brewers bullpen in 2025, this signing was not just a short-term investment.