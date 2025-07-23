Brewers need to ignore the haters and stick with controversial Jacob Misiorowski plan

Jacob Misiorowski is off to as good a start as any rookie starting pitcher has ever had. The first five starts of his career were (somewhat controversially) good enough for him to make the NL All-Star team, and his sixth start was as dominant as the others. Well, it was, until it wasn't.

Misiorowski was pulled after just 3.2 innings of work. He wasn't hurt, his pitch count wasn't high,and he hadn't allowed a run to score. He had seven strikeouts already, proving to be as dominant as ever, but Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy pulled him anyway, causing an uproar.

Jacob Misiorowski was inexplicably pulled just 64 pitches into an incredible outing.



3.2 IP

3 H

0 ER

1 BB

As annoying as it might be to see perhaps the most electric starter in the game get pulled early in a start, the Brewers have a plan. They must stick with said plan, no matter how badly the entire MLB world wants to see Misiorowski dominate.

Brewers must ignore public backlash and continue with conservative and controversial Jacob Misiorowski plan

