Brewers rub salt in fresh Cubs wound in most savage way possible

Tensions were high in the best-of-five NLDS matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers from start to finish. The Brewers took early control of this series against their division rivals and former manager, Craig Counsell, but Counsell's Cubs roared back, evening the series at two games apiece, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers won that game, and it's safe to say they enjoyed their victory.

It wasn't Counsell's fault that the Brewers were able to get revenge on their former skipper, but Milwaukee was the better team on Saturday, earning a spot in the NLCS as a result.

It's always tough to lose a postseason series, but it's even tougher to lose a series against a division rival, especially after doing all that work to battle back and then play toe-to-toe against them in the series finale. Mere minutes after the Brewers eliminated the Cubs, though, they rubbed salt in the incredibly fresh Cubs' wounds in the most savage way possible.

The Brewers are flying the L as they take pictures on the field. pic.twitter.com/csWNZVUTM7 — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) October 12, 2025

Brewers celebrate Cubs elimination in best possible way

Several great traditions take place after the Chicago Cubs win a game. The song "Go Cubs Go" is iconic, as is the waving of the "W" flag. The Cubs' motto was even to Fly the W. Well, the Brewers didn't go as far as to sing a song like "Boo Cubs Boo," but they did bust out an "L" flag, and it looks awfully similar to the flag the Cubs fly after winning a game. Their team photo after advancing was centered around that flag.

Talk about making a bad situation worse for the Cubs. It hurts enough to lose a series to a hated rival and Counsell's old team, but mocking a great Cubs tradition really stings. The worst part is there's nothing the Cubs can do about it right now. The Brewers got the best of them and hold all of the bragging rights.

This is the last thing Counsell expected when he jumped ship.

Cubs get exactly what they deserve after embarrassing postseason exit

It hurts to admit this, but this is exactly what the Cubs deserve. Their pitching deserves immense credit for holding the high-powered Brewers offense to just three runs in a full-fledged bullpen game, but the Cubs' offense managed to score a total of one run in the decisive Game 5 against a bullpen game of the Brewers. One run from an offense that carried the Cubs for much of the year. Brutal.

The Cubs had seemingly everything going in their favor entering the year. They made a huge trade to land Kyle Tucker. Their payroll was nearly double Milwaukee's. They had stolen Counsell away from the Brewers the offseason prior. They were favored to win the division entering the year and even led it for much of the first half, but the Brewers won it and have now eliminated them from the postseason.

This season was nothing short of a disappointment for Chicago, and losing to the Brewers of all teams emphasizes that. Making the playoffs was cool, but if their season ended as early as it did against that team, how do they deserve anything but to be trolled?

All Cubs fans can do is look away, credit the Brewers for a clever troll, and hope to get them back by having Clark, the Cubs' mascot, ride a slide at some point against the Brewers next postseason.

Cubs-Brewers rivalry reaches new heights

What this gesture does, other than rile up Cubs fans, is escalate a very real rivalry. Brewers fans hate Counsell, as evidenced by their boos every time he's introduced or makes a pitching change at American Family Field, but there wasn't much more to this rivalry other than the fact that they play in the same division. I mean, the Brewers have won this division in four of the last five years, so it's not as if the Cubs have been winning much on the field against Milwaukee.

Playing a postseason series spices up the rivalry a good amount, but this really escalates it. The Brewers are flat-out mocking the Cubs after eliminating them. If they're able to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, it's hard to envision them doing anything to mock them in their celebration. With the Cubs, though, it's personal.

We saw this with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays when they eliminated their division rivals, the New York Yankees, just days ago, and now, the Brewers are making this rivalry even more intense. Now, this rivalry features far more than just Counsell. These two sides genuinely dislike each other, and it should be fascinating to see how that plays out in 2026 and beyond.