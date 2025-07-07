Brewers to call up recently acquired, former top prospect Andrew Vaughn

The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up first baseman Andrew Vaughn, sources say. Vaughn, 27, is formerly the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He struggled in Chicago, was demoted to Triple-A, and was traded to the Brewers in exchange for right-hander Aaron Civale and cash.

Entering 2025, Vaughn was hitting .253/.310/.415 in four major-league seasons (562 games). He struggled mightily this season, however, hitting .189/.218/.314 in 48 games and with one year remaining on his contract, appeared to be a prime non-tender candidate in the offseason. So the White Sox moved Vaughn to upgrade the pitching depth in the short-term, with Civale posting a 4.29 ERA in four starts in Chicago.

Brewers turn to former top pick Andrew Vaughn as Hoskins heads to IL

In trading for Vaughn, the Brewers are betting on the former high draft pick benefiting from a change of scenery. Parting with Civale, an obvious candidate to be moved at the deadline who had demanded a trade shortly before being moved to Chicago, was a small price for the Brewers to pay. And Milwaukee will soon get its first look at seeing what Vaughn looks like in a new, winning environment with Rhys Hoskins sidelined with a Grade 2 thumb sprain.