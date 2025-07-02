Brian Snitker could ruin the Braves deadline plans a month ahead of time

Virtually everything has gone wrong for the Atlanta Braves this season. Injuries are starting to pile up, the bullpen is still a mess, and they haven't hit much all season long. One of the main culprits of the team's offensive struggles has been Marcell Ozuna, but it isn't all his fault. Ozuna has been dealing with a hip injury for much of the season, which has clearly impacted him offensively. Despite that, the Braves have played Ozuna every single day. Literally. Manager Brian Snitker has some explaining to do.

It's been nearly a month since the Braves revealed that their designated hitter is playing with a torn hip and he's been one of the worst hitters in the game since. In fact, since June 3, Ozuna's 34 WRC+ is 76 percent below the league average and ranks 184th out of 188 qualified position players. That's far from ideal for a player who doesn't play the field at all.

Obviously, Ozuna deserves some of the blame even while playing through pain. If he's electing to play, he simply has to be better. Snitker not giving him a break, though, feels inexcusable, and could cost the Braves come trade deadline time.

Brian Snitker's handling of Marcell Ozuna could cost Braves in more ways than one

Ozuna is a 34-year-old DH dealing with a torn hip. The Braves should honestly consider giving a 34-year-old like Ozuna a day off once in a while, even when he's healthy and producing. The fact that they refuse to do so when he's injured and struggling makes this even more confusing. Does Snitker think just keeping him in there without giving him any time to clear his head will suddenly get him going? Again, I get that the Braves need wins and they need Ozuna producing, but this feels inexcusable.

Now, at 38-46 and with Spencer Schwellenbach joining Chris Sale and others on the Injured List, it feels like this Braves season is all but over. Considering that, the team being trade deadline sellers feels incredibly likely.

If the Braves do sell, Ozuna, an established veteran on an expiring contract who's unlikely to be back next season, would figure to be an ideal trade candidate. Well, if he isn't hitting, what value would he have as a DH? The answer is just about none.

Snitker playing Ozuna every single day is hurting their lineup given his struggles, and with him struggling to this extent, it hurts what they can get at the deadline for him. It's a lose-lose scenario that feels entirely avoidable.