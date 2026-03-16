Bryce Harper and more MLB players who boosted their trade value during the WBC

Bryce Harper, for one, has done little help his cause with the Phillies. Whether he's elite or not, he could be dealt.

The World Baseball Classic has spotlighted several players whose performance could lead to major trades this summer.

When the World Baseball Classic officially ends, the best players on the planet will head back to their day jobs. For some, that means swapping their country’s uniform for that of a team they may no longer be playing for by the time August arrives.

Now, we’re not saying that a blockbuster trade involving established All-Stars is coming in the week-plus left before Opening Day. With that said, it’s difficult not to look at some players during the WBC and start thinking about their next stop. We’re focusing solely on those who could realistically be traded within the next few months, so you won’t find Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani here. We’ve also omitted Team USA pitchers Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, both of whom are in far more complex situations regarding their respective futures.

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States infielder Bryce Harper (24) reacts in the third inning against Mexico at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

How can a 33-year-old first baseman boost his trade value when he’s hit just .167 with a .439 OPS during the World Baseball Classic? Easy. Even if Harper isn’t openly pushing to leave Philadelphia, his recent public friction with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski regarding his “elite” status raised eyebrows, even if both parties have since sought to move past the drama.

Enough has been said about the tension following the Phillies’ 2025 NLDS exit. However, Harper’s much-criticized comments on the WBC not measuring up to the Olympics only furthered the narrative that he is becoming an unfiltered, grouchy slugger. We’re a long way from the “That’s a clown question, bro” version of Harper, and the Phillies likely know that by now.

Let’s be honest: If the Phillies made Harper available this summer, at least one contender would show interest. Even if his days of playing the outfield are behind him, Harper still has a potent power stroke — he had 59 extra-base hits in 580 plate appearances last year — and continues to torment opposing pitchers by forcing deep counts.

In other words, Harper’s attitude might actually make a change of scenery more plausible.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Mar 9, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Mexico outfielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a home run in the sixth inning against the United States at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Duran trade feels inevitable, given the Red Sox’s outfield depth and his being under team control through 2028. Although Duran’s offensive numbers took a step back last year, he remains a high-upside player who recorded 70 extra-base hits and 24 stolen bases in 2025. As a bonus, Duran has experience playing all three outfield spots.

Although Duran struck out six times in 15 plate appearances during the WBC, he also hit three homers and stole two bases. Granted, I’m biased because Duran has quickly become one of my favorite players. I tend to focus on the good, here.

What are the San Diego Padres waiting for? Go out and get Duran before it’s too late.

Luis Severino, Athletics

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the United States during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Severino likes pitching in Sacramento about as much as a 6-year-old likes going to the dentist. The problem with Severino’s three-year, $67 million contract is that he essentially signed it sight unseen. By June of last year, Severino had already publicly expressed frustration with pitching in a minor-league ballpark, though the Athletics haven’t parted ways with him just yet.

The 32-year-old Severino finished the WBC with a 2.45 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and no walks over 7 1/3 innings. Even if he’ll never regain the All-Star form he had with the Yankees nearly a decade ago, Severino is a competent starter who, to his credit, has remained healthy for the last two years.

Oneil Cruz, Pittsburgh Pirates

Mar 9, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Dominican Republic center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) looks on against Israel during the eighth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates may not trade ace Paul Skenes anytime soon, but Cruz is a different story. Few will argue Cruz’s talent, though he’s coming off a 2025 season where he hit .200 with a .676 OPS in nearly 550 plate appearances. Add in the fact that Cruz has another two seasons of arbitration eligibility, and few would blame the Pirates if they try flipping him to a contender who is optimistic they can develop him into a reliable starter.

Although he hit 20 home runs and recorded an NL-leading 38 stolen bases last year, Cruz frequently looked overmatched at the plate. That wasn’t the case in the WBC, as Cruz finished the tournament hitting .600 with two home runs, four RBIs, and three walks. Perhaps most importantly, he didn’t strike out once in eight plate appearances.

While we don’t expect to see Cruz dealt before Opening Day, we wouldn’t be surprised if his name begins popping up in trade rumors by mid-May, especially if Pittsburgh gets off to a slow start. By that point, the Pirates might need to admit that they are ready to move on.