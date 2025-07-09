Cal Raleigh's big butt does not lie to Yankees broadcast thanks to history-making HR

The Seattle Mariners were on the wrong end of a 10-3 shellacking from the New York Yankees on Tuesday, but that did not stop All-Star catcher and potential MVP frontrunner Cal Raleigh from making even more history with his bat.

The 28-year-old hammered a two-run home run in the eighth inning. It was inconsequential to the game, but not to Raleigh's standing in the MLB record books. With that swing, he passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs before the All-Star break in Mariners history with 36.

Cal Raleigh passes Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs hit by a Mariner before the All-Star break! #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/TZ801UvzZJ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 9, 2025

Raleigh also has what would be the single-season home run record for a catcher on 23 different teams. We have seen precious few catchers swing the bat at Raleigh's current level. Even fewer were Gold Glove-caliber behind home plate and on track for 15-plus stolen bases on the season. Raleigh is as close to a five-tool superstar as one can find at catcher.

He also has the best nickname in MLB: The Big Dumper. It's a nickname Raleigh has warmed up to after initial skepticism. And it's so good that the Yankees broadcast could not help but air an extended explanation of the nickname's origin. If you didn't already know, well, here's a full breakdown with some... purposeful camera movement to illustrate the point.

The Yankees director really wanted you to understand the reason for Cal Raleigh's nickname Big Dumper, complete with zoom pic.twitter.com/QLezix1gnQ — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 9, 2025

This is good television. I'm not sure if it's good broadcasting, but it's good television. Raleigh has become a fan favorite in Seattle and around the league, leaning into his nickname and elevating his stature with dominant performance after dominant performance at the plate. A year ago, we probably don't get this sort of strange fixation on Raleigh from the opposing broadcast. Now he's the talk of the town wherever the M's are playing.

For the season, Raleigh is slashing .268/.383/.646 with 36 home runs, 76 RBI and nine stolen bases. He has drawn 57 bases on balls, in MLB's 96th percentile for walk rate. Pitchers are absolutely terrified of pitching straight to Raleigh, because every mistake is punished. He can still get a little swing-happy on pitches out of the zone, but when Raleigh locks in on a pitch, it's one of the most beautiful sights in major American sports.

Raleigh became the record-holder for the most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star break literal weeks ago. That is how dominant he has been. He is also on pace for 64-plus homers, potentially challenging Aaron Judge for the all-time greatest home run season in American League history. The most dingers from a catcher in a single season was 48, which Salvador Perez achieved in 2021. Raleigh, if his current pace continues, should clear that number with months left on the MLB calendar.

This has been an unfathomably great season from Raleigh and folks are starting to take notice.