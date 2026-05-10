Cal Raleigh's embarrassing start to May is all the Mariners fault

The Mariners cautious handling has left him both in and out of the lineup, with no clear path to recovery yet.

Cal Raleigh is 0-for-29 in his last 29 at-bats. Yeah, it's gotten that bad for a player who set the all-time MLB home run record for a catcher just last season. The argument of who should win the 2025 AL MVP between Raleigh and Yankees superstar Aaron Judge faded into obscurity long ago. At this point, the Mariners would settle for the Raleigh they grew accustomed to in 2023 and 2024 — a power-hitting catcher who was a solid bet for 30-plus home runs every season. He's far from it at this juncture.

Just a few weeks ago, Raleigh hit five home runs in 10 games. Then, he suffered a mysterious injury to his side that didn't result in an IL stint. I am no doctor, but something doesn't add up.

What happened to Cal Raleigh? Blame WBC and the Mariners

2026 World Baseball Classic Championship: Team Venezuela v Team USA | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

I love the World Baseball Classic. It's one of baseball's best events, and often pits MLB's stars against one another while playing for countries they dream of representing. Venezuela's run to the WBC final, for example, is something the baseball fans in that country will never forget. Unfortunately for Raleigh, he can't quite overcome the flaws that were exposed in his game during the tournament, either.

Raleigh and Mariners teammate Randy Arozarena feuded while on opposing sides of a Mexico-United States rivalry. All Arozarena wanted was some acknowledgement from Raleigh during an at-bat. Raleigh refused to give it, and Randy went off on him postgame. While the two claim to have buried the hatchet in spring training, Raleigh hasn't been the same since.

Cal Raleigh last 7 games:



0-29

13 strikeouts



.580 OPS this season, 7th lowest in AL among qualified hitters. pic.twitter.com/KkooMT7uxX — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 10, 2026

Add in Raleigh's injury — and he received another day off on Sunday — and it's clear the Mariners have mismanaged their star catcher's 2026 season from the jump. A forced apology from Arozarena that read more like a PR statement than an actual resolution was the start of a distraction Raleigh couldn't overcome. Now, he's clearly playing injured, and an IL stint away from the team on a daily basis could do him some good.

Inside Cal Raleigh's injury: Why his vague side ailment could change everything

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners | Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners/GettyImages

Raleigh injured his side on May 5, which was characterized as a right oblique injury. The Mariners have since played it safe with their superstar hitter, asking him to play DH in the meantime. Here's what manager Dan Wilson had to say on the matter.

"As we talked about with side injuries, you have to be really, really careful," Wilson said. "Obviously, we're going to be cautious as we get him back into it...But a chance for him to swing the bat."

The Mariners didn't want to remove Raleigh's bat from their lineup. At worst, he's a decoy near the top of the batting order who opposing pitchers will fear. What the Mariners did not expect was an 0-for-29 slump that has now forced Raleigh out of the lineup entirely, at least for the time being. His numbers this season as compared to the past few years are jarring to say the least.

Season OPS 2023 .762 2024 .748 2025 .948 2026 .580

Mitch Garver took over the catching duties in Raleigh's absence. That could all change soon, as Raleigh is expected to return to his post shortly, with Wilson citing the lack of pain in his side over the last few days. That, again, doesn't add up given his struggles at the plate.

An IL stint wouldn't have solved Raleigh's struggles at the plate completely, but if anyone needed a break, it's this guy.

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