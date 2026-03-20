Aaron Judge hit .222 for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. On the biggest international stage in the sport, he had six hits in 27 at-bats, two home runs, five RBI. Not his best work, sure. But for a player like Judge, anything short of dominance gets turned into something else entirely. The takes came fast, and the choker label got dusted off and reattached. It happens every time he has a rough stretch on a national stage. The problem? A decade of data doesn't support it.

Key Points Bullet point summary by AI Aaron Judge has faced renewed criticism after a modest performance at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Despite recent struggles, his decade-long career metrics show consistent excellence.

The choking narrative overlooks sustained elite performance and advanced metrics placing him among MLB's best.

The numbers say Aaron Judge delivers in big moments

Look at WPA. Win Probability Added tracks how much a player moves the needle in real game situations, with every plate appearance weighted by what was actually at stake in that moment. MLB average is zero. A strong season from an elite player might produce +3 to +5. Judge's career WPA through 2025 is +35.4.

Judge has cleared that bar every healthy year he has played, including +7.7 in his 62-homer 2022 and +6.2 in 2024. On top of that, his career RE24 (runs above average weighted by actual game context), sits at +448.16. His cWPA, which puts extra weight on October performance, was +4.9% in 2025 alone. These are not the numbers of a player who disappears when it matters.

The clutch penalty exists, but context matters

FanGraphs does show Judge with a slightly negative clutch score over his career, which is worth acknowledging. It means that he has performed marginally below his own baseline in the highest-leverage situations FanGraphs tracks. His own baseline of leverage play is his problem.

To put it simply: Judge is so good that below his standard still looks elite. Judge's career rOBA is .430. MLB average is .323. In other words, his normal is already so far above everyone else that even when he’s a little worse in big moments, it shows up as a negative.

When FanGraphs calculates clutch, it measures high-leverage performance against what a player is expected to produce given their overall numbers. Judge's gap isn’t between good and bad. It’s between historically great and just great. He is still very, very good with the RE24 number at +448, and that includes every one of those high-leverage situations. That’s what the clutch stat is actually measuring. It’s not saying Judge is bad in big spots; it’s saying he’s slightly below his own sky-high standard.

Judge’s postseason stats don’t tell the full story

Judge's career line across 17 postseason series is .236/.346/.476. That is below his regular season standard, no question. The 2017 ALDS against Cleveland (.050) and the 2022 ALCS against Houston (.063) are stuck in our memories because the Yankees lost both. But note that his career postseason WPA, his ability to move the needle when it matters, is +1.11, which is positive.

The 2025 ALDS against Toronto, with his line of .600/.684/.933, +0.33 WPA in four games barely gets mentioned in the choker conversation. Neither does the 2024 ALCS against Cleveland, where he hit two home runs and drove in six to help close the series out. Hitting average numbers in a postseason series at the wrong time gets amplified because the stage is bigger.

Judge's 2025 regular season line was .331/.457/.688, 53 home runs, 114 RBI, 9.7 WAR. His walk rate of 18.3% was more than double the MLB average. His strikeout rate dropped to 23.6%, continuing a refinement trend that does not get the credit it deserves. His xwOBA was .459 against an actual .463, meaning the production was real and not a batting average of balls in play fluke. He was the AL MVP for the third time in four years.

The national stage amplifies everything

Judge going .222 in the WBC is not the same as a utility infielder posting the same line. He is the face of the most scrutinized franchise in American sports, known to all as the Captain. When he struggles on a national stage, it feeds a narrative fans and media were already primed to tell.

With the position Aaron Judge holds, he will face scrutiny; scrutiny is not evidence.

What is evidence is ten years of data, +35.4 career WPA, +448.16 career RE24, three MVPs, a .430 career rOBA that is 107 points above league average, and a trajectory still pointing up. The Aaron Judge choker narrative is built on small samples and high expectations, not on what the numbers show.

Pete Dwyer is the founder of The Baseball Nerd, where he develops proprietary baseball analytics models and specializes in translating advanced metrics into meaningful, real-world player evaluation.