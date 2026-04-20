Cam Schlittler-Red Sox drama resurfaces ahead of Yankees star's Fenway debut

On Tuesday night, one of baseball's most heated rivalries will be renewed for the first time this season. But while Yankees-Red Sox has coasted a bit on reputation in recent years, the atmosphere at Fenway Park is guaranteed to feel as fresh as 2004. Because this isn't just the New York against Boston; this is Cam Schlittler against Boston, a grudge match more than six months in the making.

In case you were wondering whether things had cooled off at all since Schlittler ended the Red Sox' season with eight shutout innings in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card series, well, you must be new here. In an interview with the New York Post on Sunday, Schlittler claimed that he's been getting harassment online "every week ... every day" from Boston fans — up to and including death threats.

“(You’d) think after last time, how much they were talking before, that they might be trying to quiet it down a little bit," Schlittler told The Athletic.

That's an awful lot of bad blood for a pitcher and fan base that have squared off exactly one time. But neither Schlittler nor Red Sox Nation believes they're the ones in the wrong here, and neither are the type to back down. All of which should make for a combustible scene when he takes the mound on Thursday — something that, while we're certainly not condoning death threats, this rivalry could use a little more of.

The beef between Cam Schlittler and Red Sox fans, explained

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 3 | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Exactly where the story of Schlittler against the Red Sox begins depends on who you ask, and where that person resides along the I-95 corridor. But we'll do our best here to stick to the facts, which are as follows.

Schlittler was born and raised in Walpole, Mass., just 40 minutes or so outside of Boston. He attended college in the city at Northeastern, and spent his entire childhood rooting for the Red Sox ... which made it a little awkward when it was the Yankees who made him a seventh-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Flash forward three years, when Schlittler, on the heels of a breakout rookie campaign, was tapped to start a do-or-die Game 3 of New York's Wild Card series against his hometown team. After authoring one of the best postseason starts in Yankees history, he revealed that he'd had some extra motivation, claiming that some Red Sox fans had "crossed a line" in their pregame trash talk — more specifically, by going after his mom on X until she eventually turned her account private.

Learning that Red Sox fans were harassing Cam Schlittler’s mom just made that shove session all the more sweet.



Kid is a legend. pic.twitter.com/56ameewM29 — Jacob P.M.🌔 (@JacobBSpeaks) October 3, 2025

Just how far that harassment went, and whether it was as extreme as Schlittler claimed in the aftermath, is the matter of some debate in New England. But suffice to say that Schlittler felt like he had good reason to be upset: Not only did he tell the media all about how Red Sox fans had dug their own graves, but he also spent the day after the win parked in their X mentions to make sure they knew he'd ended their team's season.

From there, a full-on rivalry was born. Schlittler wasn't shy about chirping Boston over the offseason, caught on camera saying "f- Boston" to some Yankees fans on the street and even releasing a full statement about the whole incident that November. In the months since, both fan bases have been lobbing the Regina George "why are you so obsessed with me?" GIF at back and forth at each other — Schlittler and Yankees fans positioning themselves as the victim of some ugly behavior, and Red Sox fans positioning Schlittler as a man who simply wants to be the center of attention.

It seems pretty clear that Boston probably took things a little too far in trying to get under the skin of a guy they felt was betraying his hometown, although Schlittler has certainly made a meal of it (as is his right). By now, though, it doesn't really matter who's right and who's wrong. All that matters is who leaves the field on Thursday with bragging rights.

Cam Schlittler's first Fenway Park start will be electric — and just what the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry needs

Red Sox showing they can put it all together, hold off Yankees for fourth straight win to get back | Boston Globe/GettyImages

Chalk it up to the increasingly nationalized nature of baseball's schedule, or a new generation of athlete, or the fact that the two teams haven't both been good at the same time all that often over the last decade-plus. Whatever the reason, it's hard to ignore the fact that Yankees-Red Sox had become a bit polite in recent years — that is, until October's three-game war relit the fuse.

Maybe another postseason meeting was all it would take. But the Schlittler saga has given this rivalry something it was previously lacking: a sense of personal stakes, a reason to really hate the other side beyond something that had been handed down across generations. No longer do either Yankees fans or Red Sox fans have to worry about simply going through the motions; all that talk about Evil Empires and crass New Englanders now has the force of real, genuine beef behind it, and as a result, Tuesday's series opener doesn't just feel like a baseball game — it feels like a battle between good and evil.

That's the stuff of which all truly great rivalries are made. As the Yankees transitioned into a frustratingly tame Hal Steinbrenner era and the Red Sox matched them for both money and championships, the underlying dynamic that made it pop in the first place had been lost a bit. But now it's all the way back, and all that's left is to watch the fireworks.