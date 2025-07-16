Cardinals star's ASG breakout should make John Mozeliak confront Chaim Bloom

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game was a memorable one, won by the National League in a swing-off following the conclusion of nine innings. Kyle Schwarber won All-Star Game MVP – though some fans think that honor ought to go to a player who contributed the most during the initial nine innings. The Cardinals representative, third baseman Brendan Donovan, was the only player on his roster to record two hits.

With the Cardinals front office in flux, it leaves players like Donovan, who still has a few years left on his contract, susceptible to trade. Will Chaim Bloom pull the trigger?

Brendan Donovan will be in high demand this offseason for Cardinals

Donovan should not be traded prior to the 2025 deadline. The Cardinals are contending for an NL Wild Card spot and fans would rightly storm Busch Field if such a deal did take place. Donovan is a fan favorite, and represents everything the Cardinals hope to be no matter who is in charge of the front office. Of course, Bloom will eventually take the reins from Mozeliak in the winter. But this deadline, Mozeliak is in charge, which points to a unique power struggle in the coming weeks.

"With its regime changing this offseason, it’s also unlikely Mozeliak will make a move that majorly impacts next year’s roster. That responsibility should fall on adviser Chaim Bloom, Mozeliak’s successor. He will be available for consultation at the deadline, but the final decision lies with Mozeliak," Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote.

In a sense, this is good news for Donovan and Cardinals fans in the interim. As for what it means after this winter, your guess is as good as ours. Donovan has been mentioned in trade rumors as the Cardinals have struggled to live up to expectations, but this season they have surprisingly done the opposite.

Will Chaim Bloom trade Brendan Donovan and Cardinals stars?

Bloom was known as a rebuild artist in Boston. He made some of the more ruthless trades in franchise history, including dealing Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bloom also let Xander Bogaerts, a franchise icon, walk to the San Diego Padres. As for his role in St. Louis, Bloom must decide what to do with a team stuck in the middle. Even if the Cardinals make the postseason as a Wild Card team, it would be surprising if they won a series, let alone the pennant.

Mozeliak's strategy will be a mix of buying and selling, refusing to commit to success beyond this season. This sets Bloom up to do whatever he wants, which in the past has led to slashing the on-field budget. Given what chairman Bill DeWitt said about Cardinals fans back in January during the team's winter warmup, we might already have an idea of St. Louis' plan with Donovan and other veterans on the roster.

"They think maybe we should go spend money and see if we can’t get it back that way. But it’s hard to do. You have big markets that are going to do what they do and we’re not in a position to compete at that level of payroll," DeWitt said of some Cardinals fans.

Luckily for Donovan, he's on a team-friendly contract. But that also increases his value, which Bloom is well aware of.