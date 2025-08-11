Cardinals brought back to earth by harsh reality after win over Cubs

As we approach the middle part of September, something interesting happened over in the NL Central. The St. Louis Cardinals took two of three in their home stand vs. the arch rival Chicago Cubs. This included a thrilling one-run victory over the Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. If this were any other season, that would really mean something. Instead, the Cardinals have only been a .500 team.

With this 3-2 win over Chicago, St. Louis only improves to 60-59 on the season. That is good enough for fourth place in the competitive NL Central. While getting the best of the Cubs is always great for St. Louis, the Cardinals are still eight games back of them in the division, 14 back of the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers, two back of the Cincinnati Reds, and only nine ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So unless something drastic changes between now and the end of September, the NL postseason will be without St. Louis for the third year in a row. I honestly cannot remember a stretch where the most storied franchise in the National League has been this so consistently pedestrian. Frankly, I think the fans are sick of the product on the field. It has resulted in the team's attendance dropping.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported it was a 75-percent capacity crowd on Sunday.

Sunday Night Baseball primetime game #stlcards-#Cubs draws 30,540 in paid attendance.



That's down from 40K packed in on Saturday night and continues what's been a precipitous drop for Cardinals this season in average attendance. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) August 11, 2025

Weather may have played a part in it, but no one packs their MLB stadium quite like Cardinals fans do.

St. Louis Cardinals fans are putting their money where their mouth is

Few franchises in baseball have the same winning tradition as the Cardinals. For better or worse, we hold this regional powerhouse of a franchise in higher regards than other teams in the Senior Circuit. While it has been a long 14 years since they last won a World Series Championship, all it takes is a few more good moves than bad to get back on top of the division that had once solely belonged to them.

However, I feel that the front office has continued to let the team and its rabid fan base down. John Mozeliak could be on the way out, but I have a hard time expecting for Chaim Bloom to prove much better than what his likely predecessor has become. Frankly, I think the rest of the division has leveled up. Even Pittsburgh has something to get excited about every fifth day whenever Paul Skenes starts.

While I root for another lackluster team in the NL in the Atlanta Braves, another club that usually dominates its divisional foes, I do have empathy in what is going on with the Cardinals. Mozeliak seems to be selling the fan base a bill of goods, much like the spin jobs Alex Anthopoulos has to do on the behalf of territory-hungry Atlanta Braves Holdings. The end result is just mediocre baseball...

Right now, the fine people of St. Louis need to persevere and get through this Cardinals rough patch.