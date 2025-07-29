Cardinals can’t afford to repeat Tommy Edman disaster all over again

It takes two to tango, but sometimes you need three partners to make a trade. Last summer saw the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox put forth their own blockbuster. This deal is the one that brought Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, as well as flameouts Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to St. Louis. Neither are part of the Cardinals a season later. Look who wants to trade...

In Ken Rosenthal's latest MLB trade deadline intel for The Athletic, he mentioned that the Dodgers are in need of reliable bullpen help. The Cardinals have a few players who could tickle the Dodgers' fancy. Relievers like Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz are all playing on expiring contracts and are having good seasons in their own right. All the Dodgers may want to give up is starter Dustin May...

Under no circumstances should the Cardinals be doing business with the Dodgers after how last MLB trade deadline went. The Dodgers remain a perennial contender atop the NL West, while the Cardinals are heading towards another fall without postseason baseball. It may not be that punitive to trade those relievers to a contender in the National League, but it cannot be another embarrassment.

It just goes to show that Andrew Friedman ate John Mozeliak's lunch big time in that three-team deal.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Los Angeles Dodgers are not right trade partner for St. Louis Cardinals

While I am never in favor of trading away valuable assets in-division, doing so in the same league or conference is not the end of the world. Obviously, I would prefer for it to be with a partner in the other league or conference, but not everyone wants to make a deal with you. There are varying levels of punitive to be had if a trade blows up in one's face. I just think St. Louis needs to pass on Los Angeles.

The Cardinals are among many franchises who need a reset. They need a new general manager, a new voice in the dugout, and maybe a few new players to reshuffle the deck a bit in the clubhouse. At this point in time, why would anyone want to help out the new Evil Empire over in Chavez Ravine? We have not had a repeat World Series champion in a quarter century, so why bring that into reality now?

Ultimately, a front office has to be firm in its convictions over its signings, trades, extensions and draft picks. Operating with confidence leaves a strong impression with the makers and shakers throughout the rest of the league. Not everyone makes a great move all the time, but well-run teams such as the Dodgers use this to their advantage. Any potential trade partner operates as a reactive one to them.

My biggest concern is the Dodgers do not seem willing to give up anything of substance to anyone.