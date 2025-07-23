Cardinals finally punt on a John Mozeliak mistake he didn't want to admit

The St. Louis Cardinals both bought and sold at the MLB trade deadline last season. It's been a common occurrence during the John Mozeliak era, and it's not a positive trend. The Cardinals don't have a plan, and it always comes back to huant them. The same can be said about starting pitcher Erick Fedde, who the Cardinals acquired at the 2024 deadline in a three-team trade that sent Tommy Edman to the Dodgers and Tommy Pham out of town. Just a year later, and that move will go down as one of the worst of the Mozeliak era. St. Louis has pulled the plug.

Fedde would have been a trade asset for the Cardinals had he pitched up to his potential this season. Unfortunately, his 5.22 ERA suggests otherwise. The Cards could still trade Fedde, but they just forfeited all of their leverage by designating him for assignment.

Cardinals DFA Erick Fedde and lose trade deadline leverage

We'll have more on this story shortly.