How the Cardinals managed to do right by Nolan Arenado despite not trading him

If the end has arrived for Nolan Arenado in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform, at least the two have chosen to focus on the good times.

Arenado, who has two seasons and $42 million remaining on his contract, has repeatedly said he wants to play for a contender in 2026. That likely means the 34-year-old is in his final games with the Cardinals, who are in a transitional period with an eye towards 2026.

A potential offseason trade hasn’t stopped the Cardinals from doing right by Arenado, who started at third base in last Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Not only did Sunday afternoon mark the Cardinals’ final home game this season, but it also allowed the home fans to shower Arenado with a standing ovation.

A St. Louis-sized ovation for Nolan Arenado! pic.twitter.com/TyITeiTY9W — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 21, 2025

Although the Cardinals never advanced beyond the NLDS in his five seasons, Arenado made it clear that he’s enjoyed his time in St. Louis.

“I have no regrets about it,” Arenado said. “I think some people wonder about it, but I have zero regrets about when I opted in to stay. I love this place, but change is definitely needed.”

However, Sunday afternoon was not Arenado’s final game in a St. Louis uniform. He went 1-for-5 with a double and three strikeouts in Monday’s 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Where does Nolan Arenado rank among the greatest players in St. Louis Cardinals history?

As things stand, Arenado owns a .266 average with 116 home runs, 421 RBIs, and a .777 OPS across five seasons in St. Louis. He’s totaled 18.0 bWAR with the Cardinals, though 12.1 of that came in his first two seasons.

Multiple things can be true. Arenado has had a fine career in St. Louis, but no one would ever list him among the greatest players in franchise history. In fairness, the Cardinals have existed since 1882 and have 37 people affiliated with the franchise currently in the Hall of Fame; 12 of those 37 were inducted wearing a Cardinals hat on their plaque. Although All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who spent 2019-24 in St. Louis, might eventually enter the Hall of Fame, it’s too early to know if he’d have a Cardinals or Arizona Diamondbacks hat on his plaque.

Nolan Arenado's barehand beauty dethrones Denzel Clarke as the latest @Chevrolet Electric Play of the Week! pic.twitter.com/4A4P5BuTn0 — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2025

If Arenado makes the National Baseball Hall of Fame, we assume he’d do so wearing a Colorado Rockies hat. Arenado seemingly left the Rockies on decent terms, and his 39.7 bWAR in Colorado speaks for itself. Only Todd Helton (61.8) and Larry Walker (48.3) have a higher bWAR with the Rockies, though former All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (39.6) ranks just behind Arenado.

Helton and Walker are the only former Rockies players in the Hall of Fame. Jim Leyland, who managed the Rockies in 1999, was inducted into Cooperstown as a manager in 2024. We’ll see what happens with Arenado, who is on pace to become eligible for the Hall of Fame in the 2030s