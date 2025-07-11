Cardinals must avoid this local MLB Draft prospect with major baggage

If the St. Louis Cardinals select pitcher Sam Horn in the 2025 MLB Draft, at least he won’t need much time familiarizing himself with Missouri.

Although Horn is originally from Georgia, he’s spent the last three seasons at the University of Missouri. The 6-foot-4 Horn tops out at 98 mph, which is always appealing to teams seeking pitching depth.

The problem? Horn has only thrown 15 collegiate innings, largely because he doubles as one of the Tigers’ main quarterbacks. On the mound, Horn walked eight and allowed five runs in 10 2/3 innings over five starts this past season.

That isn’t preventing some outlets from hyping Horn up as an intriguing prospect. Baseball America ranked Horn as the draft’s No. 56 prospect. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel rated Horn No. 94, and MLB.com listed him at No. 128 entering Sunday’s draft.

“He’s still refining his control and command after working just 15 innings in three college seasons,” his official MLB scouting report reads, “but they should become average as he gains more experience.”

Sam Horn is a member of Missouri’s football team ...



He's also a top 30 baseball prospect in the 2025 College classpic.twitter.com/7Qs0pB7oIs — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 11, 2024

That scouting report, which lacks a byline, added that teams are “trying to weigh his upside versus his lack of track record,” as well as whether he’s genuinely interested in playing professional baseball. Horn and Penn State transfer Beau Pribula enter fall camp battling for the starting quarterback job.

Should the St. Louis Cardinals draft Sam Horn?

The Cardinals enter Friday at 50-44 and only 5 ½ back in the NL Central, even as they’ve begun transitioning into whatever the next era holds. Former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt now plays for the New York Yankees, and All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado’s time could be numbered, too.

All of this is relevant because if the Cardinals intend to continue competing for playoff berths, they must add MLB-ready players in the draft — or, at least, those capable of skyrocketing through the minors. Although Horn might be talented, he’s also a two-sport athlete with 15 collegiate innings and Tommy John surgery under his belt.

The thought of keeping Horn in Missouri is admittedly a fun one, as is potentially watching an SEC quarterback become a reliable starting pitcher. But if Horn wins the Tigers’ starting quarterback job, why would he leave Mizzou anytime soon?

None of this is to say the Cardinals can’t circle back and pursue Horn in a future draft. He’ll remain draft-eligible next year if he doesn’t sign with a team, and there’s no reason to think he’ll go undrafted in the coming days.

For now, though, the Cardinals should focus on players beyond Horn. He’s just not worth the risk right now, especially if it turns out his heart and mind are set on upsetting Alabama and Oklahoma this fall.