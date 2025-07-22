Cardinals’ only Nolan Arenado escape plan might blow up in their face

The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying to trade Nolan Arenado for months now. Arenado reportedly turned down deals to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels thanks to his no-trade clause that came with his contract. However, the Cardinals clearly want out of that deal, which is why they're shopping Arenado at the deadline despite still competing in the NL Wild Card race. There's a small chance Arenado is dealt by the end of July, though his output this season doesn't warrant much of a prospect package in return. If the Cards are truly willing to deal Arenado by any means necessary, their best opportunity could be via a division rival.

Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Cardinals could consider trading Arenado to the Milwaukee Brewers. "The Brewers are focused on improving the left side of their infield, either at shortstop or third base, with an impact bat. They are among the teams who could be in play for the Diamondbacks’ Eugenio Suárez, along with the Rockies’ Ryan McMahon and even the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause," Bowden wrote.

Could the Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado to the Brewers?

Milwaukee reportedly wants to upgrade the left side of their infield at the deadline. A trade between these division rivals is unlikely, as always, because such a move could come back to haunt either team. If Arenado revives his career with the Brewers, the Cardinals front office and John Mozeliak would never hear the end of it. The same can be said of Milwaukee if any prospects they sent to St. Louis – even in a limited return – becomes a full-time starter in St. Louis.

The Brewers starting third baseman, Caleb Durbin, has a higher OPS than Arenado at this point in the season. However, Arenado brings more value as a defensive player having won double-digit gold gloves. His reputation speaks for itself in that regard, and he's had postseason success in the past. Making such a trade depends upon how much Milwaukee trusts the likes of Durbin and Joey Ortiz to perform in the postseason. Taking on Arenado's contract could also hinder their spending for years to come as a mid-market team.

Cardinals are out of options with Nolan Arenado trades

The Cardinals would much prefer to trade Arenado to an American League team than within their own division, which Bowden mentions in his article.

"The Cardinals could still move Nolan Arenado and be willing to pay down his contract; a team like the Tigers makes a lot of sense in that scenario because St. Louis could include a reliever in the deal as well. (Arenado has a full no-trade clause he’d have to waive.)," Bowden wrote.

The problem with this scenario is twofold. First, there's no evidence Arenado would be open to playing in Detroit, as it is a tough hitters' park and may highlight the holes in his swing even more. Second, the Cardinals reportedly are having second thoughts about dealing Ryan Helsley, which the Tigers would surely request in any deal to take on Arenado's contract.

If getting rid of Arenado's contract is Mozeliak's No. 1 priority in what little time he has left in charge of the Cards' front office, then he may have to consider a deal with the devil.