Cardinals-Pirates start time: Rain delay updates from PNC Park

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Pittsburgh to kick off a three-game set against the Pirates on Monday, looking to climb even closer to the Chicago Cubs in a tight NL Central race. But that will have to wait at least a little bit longer, as rain in the area has delayed first pitch.

Due to inclement weather the start of tonight’s game has been delayed.



We will provide more information as it becomes available. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 30, 2025

The probable pitchers for this game – Erick Fedde and Andrew Heaney – will have to wait, and depending on the length of said delay may be replaced altogether. The Cardinals enter play on Monday night winners of seven of their last 10, fresh off a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend that put them just 2.5 games behind Chicago in the division. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is slogging through another lost season, mired in last place at 35-50 and looking to sell Heaney and other veteran pieces at the trade deadline next month.

When can we expect this series to get underway? We've got you covered with updates from PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates rain delay updates

Monday's game was scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. ET, but the Pirates announced just before 6:30 that that wouldn't be happening. The team tried to get a head start on things by putting the tarp down on the field early, but based on how the weather is looking in the Pittsburgh area, it could be a struggle to get this game in at all.

What's the forecast at PNC Park on Monday, June 30?

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch in Pittsburgh on Monday night, calling for showers and thunderstorms with new precipitation amounts totaling as much as a half of an inch. That's obviously not conducive to playing baseball, although it's worth noting that the storm systems are spotty and could steer clear of PNC Park if things break right.

Accuweather radar shows a pretty serious system passing through Pittsburgh right around first pitch, but then a period of relative calm before more storms threaten to hit the area later this evening. At this point, it's anyone's guess whether we're in for a doubleheader on Tuesday.