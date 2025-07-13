Cardinals rumors could turn Willson Contreras against them during MLB Draft

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras was formerly a catcher. He's made a permanent move to first, which is beneficial for him given the Cards draft plans. That being said, Contreras has been put on notice to some extent during the Cardinals pre-draft process. St. Louis is interested in a catcher, per ESPN and others, as Ike Irish would be an under-slot value option for the Cards. Irish can reportedly play catcher or in the outfield. Their most likely selection is Eli Willits, a big high school shortstop who could transition anywhere on the infield depending on how he performs in the minor leagues.

Contreras is signed for the next few years, but the Cardinals front office is well aware that he does not fit into their long-term plans. Contreras does have a club option in 2028, so he could hit free agency even sooner than expected. For now, Contreras is a strong voice in the clubhouse. He even called out his own team for not throwing at opposing batters where he was getting plunked more than any other player in the league. That being said, he's a big personality and it's unclear how long the Cards will be able to deal with that, especially if they rebuild around a young team.

Are the Cardinals trying to replace Willson Contreras?

The transition from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom will play a large role in the Cardinals MLB Draft plans. More than likely, Bloom will be making the decisions on Sunday night, if only because he will be taking over as president of baseball operations following this season.

The question isn't whether the Cards would consider taking someone at Contreras' position – that is bound to happen at some point during the MLB Draft – but whether they view that player as a possible replacement for Contreras in the years to come. MLB Draft picks typically take two years or more to come up through any farm system. That lines up perfectly with the end of Contreras' tenure. The early rumblings to suggest that the Cardinals view Contreras as an expendable asset down the line.

Contreras has never been afraid to speak his mind. Often, that is to the Cardinals benefit. In this case, it might hurt them in the short term.