Cardinals' treacherous trade deadline path has one obvious solution

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't that bad. At 49-44, they're likely not in position to win the NL Central because the Chicago Cubs appear to be a force for the whole National League to reckon with, but the Cards are just 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot as the team hopes to advance past the WC for the first time since 2019.

In order to do that, the front office needs to make a move — or two — at the MLB trade deadline on July 31. Jeff Passan of ESPN suggested Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley as the "perfect trade deadline addition" for the Cards, though he notes that the Rays, "...don't have a strong desire to move" him but might not be fully averse to the idea, considering how deep Tampa's rotation is especially with the looming return of Shane McClanahan.

Obviously, the Cardinals need an arm. Bradley, despite a 4.79 ERA this season, would instantly slot into the starting rotation. Plus, at just 24 years old, with enough stuff to improve his numbers and club control through at least 2027, Bradley fits the bill of an immediate improvement who wouldn't muck up any future plans. He really might be the perfect trade deadline addition for the Cardinals, should John Mozeliak be active in his final deadline as president of baseball operations.

The only hurdle would be to convince Tampa Bay to part with the young hurler, and to do so, a top prospect likely has to go Tampa's way.

Taj Bradley for Leonardo Bernal could benefit Cardinals and Rays

Starting pitchers aren't acquired for cheap, and the Cardinals would need to turn to their farm for a potential Bradley return (sorry, the Rays probably aren't supremely interested in Nolan Arenado.) Catcher Leonardo Bernal, the No. 3 prospect in the Cards system and No. 89 overall, seems like a perfect fit in Tampa's future plans. He's mashing in Double-A so far in 2025 (11 homers, .831 OPS) and is still just 21 years old.

The Rays don't have a long-term catcher solution with Danny Jansen (who's been solid with the Rays) is the current backstop. Adding a high-level catching prospect who could feasibly crack the Opening Day roster in 2026, for a pitcher who might be redundant once McClanahan comes back, sounds like a win.

St. Louis needs an arm, and Bradley provides that plus some intrigue if he can put everything together. Tampa could use a boost to its farm system, and Bernal would bring them a top 100 prospect. Let's make a deal?