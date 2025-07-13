Cardinals vs Braves start time: Rain delay and forecast from Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves would prefer to get to the All-Star Break unscathed. However, sometimes it isn't all that simple. The forecast in St. Louis called for rain on Sunday afternoon, and boy did it deliver. These teams fly out on Sunday night, with the Braves hosting the All-Star Game on Tuesday and the Home Run Derby the day before that. Talk about brutal luck!

The two teams are in a rain delay, and it's expected to last a few hours per the local forecast. Sonny Gray and Davis Daniel are the starting pitchers, though that could change rather quickly if this delay lasts a couple of hours.

Cardinals-Braves start time and rain delay update

No restart time has been announced for this game, but the rain is only expected to last a few hours. This may delay the Braves flight out of town some, but assuming the forecast for St. Louis is correct, they should be able to get a game in. This contest is far more important for the Cardinals, who hope to enter the All-Star Break with a victory. Gray in particular could use some rest, but every hour this start time is pushed is one less hour of rest for the Cardinals starting pitcher.

The Braves and Cardinals have been delayed multiple times since this story was originally written. The two teams tried to play a few hours ago, only for the game to be delayed once again. The Cardinals cannot control the weather, of course, but perhaps it's best if these two teams just wait out the rain completely.

Busch Stadium forecast and how it'll impact Cardinals vs Braves

The forecast in St. Louis calls for rain until the 6pm hour. The Cardinals may be waiting for awhile before they can face the Braves, which puts starting pitchers at risk since they already threw multiple innings. Rain was expected in St. Louis on Sunday, but the Cardinals started the game on time anyway.

The Cardinals are well within the Wild Card race. The game was expected to restart at 4:05pm ET, but there was always a chance that could be pushed back once again if there is even more rain. Fans shouldn't be surprised that this contest was delayed multiple times after the initial stoppage. The forecase currently suggests it will rain well into the 6pm hour, but as we've seen already with the St. Louis weather on Sunday, that's just a prediction.

We'll have more information on this rain delay shortly.