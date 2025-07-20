Cardinals won’t trade Jordan Walker at the trade deadline, but there’s a catch

Jordan Walker has been on a roller coaster during his time with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s had some ups, which culminated with his MLB debut, and now he’s amidst some of his lowest lows right now as the Cardinals could be shopping him sooner rather than later. Though Cardinals beat reporter for The Athletic, Katie Woo, said it won’t be this month ahead of the trade deadline.

The biggest reason the Cardinals may reach their wits end with Walker is probably less to do with his performance, though, and more with a regime change. John Mozeliak is on his way out and Chaim Bloom is his successor, Bloom may not feel obligated to keep him around.

A front office change could influence Jordan Walker’s future in St. Louis this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals have Walker under team control for another three years after this. They have every reason to be patient with him. But with a new front office, they might not have the same loyalty to Walker. Which means he could be offloaded this offseason. Should they move off Walker already?

I think it would behoove the Cardinals to be a little more patient. I know new people come in and want to make changes, but moving Walker right now just feels a little forced. Especially when you take into account he’s only been pro since 2023. He’s floated between Springfield and St. Louis throughout his career and I think if the Cardinals were more patient with him it could benefit them.

They were patient this season and it turned around and now they’re in contention for a wild card spot in what’s become a crowded NL Central division race. Things can change on whim and the same can be said for Walker’s performance.

He has time to improve and grow and he should be given the chance to do that with the team that took a chance on him. But if they part ways with him, you can’t really blame them either. Walker hasn’t been the player they’ve needed him to be and both sides could benefit from a change.

That change won’t come at the deadline, but it’s not a longshot for it to happen this offseason. It might just be what both sides need. Team control or not, the Cardinals deserve better from Walker and Walker should be given that opportunity to grow.