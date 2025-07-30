Carlos Correa cements status as MLB's biggest villain with hidden trade detail

The Minnesota Twins 2025 season hasn't gone according to plan, and thus they are willing to shop some of their established veterans, such as Jhoan Duran and Carlos Correa. The latter of those players, Correa, is unlikely to be dealt given his no-trade clause and contract. However, there is one scenario where a deal could be intriguing from Correa's point of view – a return to the Houston Astros.

ESPN's Jeff Passan outlined the deal as unlikely, though the two sides have had conversations about Correa. "While the Houston Astros have interest in Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa and there has been dialogue on a potential trade, the sides are far apart at the moment and no deal is close," Passan wrote on X.

Trading Correa could prove tough for the Twins, especially because he has complete control over his potential suitor.

Carlos Correa only wants a trade back to the Astros

Correa would have a greater likelihood of being dealt if he were open to trades to more than one team. However, as Michael Schwab noted, Correa would only waive his no-trade clause for Houston. Correa has a long history with the Astros and never really wanted to leave in the first place. However, money talks, hence why Correa signed with the Twins following a free-agency saga for the ages.

The Astros are desperate for infield help after the injury to third baseman Isaac Paredes. Correa is just one of the players they are looking at this deadline, with Nolan Arenado also on their radar.

Why Carlos Correa is baseball's biggest villain

It's been nearly a decade since the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, but fans have not forgiven Correa for his role in this matter. Everywhere Correa plays (minus his home ballpark), he is booed relentlessly. This is in large part because the Astros players were never punished for their transgressions all those years ago. Typically, when players cheat at the highest level, they are held accountable. If Correa failed a drug test, he would've been suspended. If he gambled on the game, he'd be facing a lifetime ban. Yet, when he and his Astros teammates deliberately gained an advantage on the game's greatest stage, Rob Manfred let them off the hook for admitting to their crimes.

And now, Correa wants to go back to where it all began, in part because Manfred didn't give him a reason not to.