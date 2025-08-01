Yesterday's MLB trade deadline is officially behind us, and one of the biggest splashes of the day was a reunion between Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros. After spending the last three and a half seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Correa was sent back to Houston for minor league left-handed pitcher Matt Mikulski.

Astro fans are hopeful that Correa can bring back the same level of success he had in his first stint with Houston when he made two All-Star Games and was one of the most consistent players in the league. As excited as fans are to see him come home so to speak, Correa may be more excited himself after hearing his comments post-trade.

Carlos Correa bashes Twins on his way out

Correa has been a shorstop for the entirety of his 11 year big league career. After being traded, he revealed that he has been wanting to make a position change for quite some time but the Minnesota Twins would not oblige.

"I've been asking the Twins to play third base for the last two years but it was not aligning because of how we were constructed. When Derek Falvey told me the Astros wanted me for third base, I was like, that would be perfect," Correa said.

Correa leaves the 51-57 Twins who are on the outside looking in at the postseason picture to the AL West leading Astros. In addition to going somewhere where he will be playing his desired position, Correa leaves the Twins who are unlikely to make the postseason for the AL West leading Astros.

So far this season, Correa has hit .267 with seven homers and 31 RBIs. Now that he returns to familar territory and gets thrown into a divsion race, his competitve level could be reignited and his performance could get even better in the coming weeks. Correa's comments alone makes us believe that is the attitude he is carrying into August.