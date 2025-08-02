Carlos Mendoza has to fix this to unlock Cedric Mullins on Mets

Most of the New York Mets' attention at the trade deadline was aimed at the bullpen, and for good reason, but David Stearns made a trade to solidify the team's center field play, acquiring Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles. Many Mets fans wanted Luis Robert Jr.'s upside instead, but Mullins might've been the best center fielder moved at the deadline. For the Mets to get the most out of this addition, manager Carlos Mendoza will have to use him correctly.

Notably, Mullins was absent from New York's lineup on Friday, but that made sense. It wasn't even a certainty he'd be active for Friday's game given the trade. However, Mullins was active for the game, and Mendoza bypassed an opportunity to use him off the bench in a couple of key spots. The Mets had runners on first and second with two outs against Robbie Ray in the fifth inning, but instead of using Mullins to pinch-hit for the struggling Tyrone Taylor, Mendoza stuck with Taylor, who grounded out. Leading off the bottom of the eighth inning against left-hander Joey Lucchesi, Mendoza again stuck with Taylor over Mullins, and Taylor flew out.

When asked postgame whether he considered using Mullins earlier than the ninth inning when he ultimately did pinch-hit for Taylor (against a right-handed pitcher), Mendoza said no.

Carlos Mendoza says that he did not consider using Cedric Mullins earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/Vtxey7aMPh — SNY (@SNYtv) August 2, 2025

This raises the question of whether Mullins will be involved in a strict platoon. If that's the plan, it shouldn't be.

Carlos Mendoza must acknowledge Cedric Mullins' reverse splits

The Mets acquired Mullins for a reason - they desperately needed a center fielder. Jeff McNeil is good enough to play regularly, but he isn't a center fielder. Taylor's glove is as good as it gets in center field, but his bat leaves a lot to be desired. Mullins isn't quite the defender he once was, and his bat can be hit or miss at times, but he's the most well-rounded center fielder the Mets have to offer by far. He should be in the lineup on most days.

This especially holds true because of his reverse splits. He might be a left-handed hitter, but his numbers against left-handed pitching (.290/.390/.476 slash line) far exceed his numbers against righties (.203/.271/.416) this season. This might be an anomaly, as Mullins' career numbers against righties are better than lefties, but why not ride the hot hand at the very least, especially when Taylor also happens to have reverse splits?

Taylor hasn't hit at all this season, but his OPS against righties (.584) far exceeds his number against lefties (.444). He even had slightly better numbers against righties than lefties last season, too. Why Mendoza appears to be dead-set on playing him against southpaws over Mullins is a mystery.

Cedric Mullins can help improve underdiscussed Mets weakness

While the Mets' pitching did have to be addressed, it's important to point out that their offense hasn't lived up to expectations, particularly against left-handed pitching. The Mets struggled mightily against Ray in seven innings on Friday, and now rank 18th in the majors with a 90 WRC+ — 10 percent below league average. Their lineup should hit left-handed pitching as constructed, but it hasn't.

Well, Mullins has a 143 WRC+ against lefties, hitting at a clip 43 percent above average against southpaws. That mark would lead all Mets players other than Jeff McNeil among those who have had at least 50 plate appearances this season against lefties.

Maybe Mullins cools off against southpaws - his career numbers suggest regression is coming - but the Mets must see that happen before they believe it. Let Mullins get his shot against lefties. He might be the spark the Mets have been looking for in those spots.