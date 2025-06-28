Chicago Cubs offensive stats bringing back memories of magical World Series run

Halfway through the 2025 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs recorded one of the best records in baseball with a mark of 48-33. On pace to win 96 wins, this season could mark the team's most successful campaign since 2016, when they won 103, and ultimately won the World Series during a magical run. Reminiscent of 2016 is Kris Bryant's MVP-pace, but this time that player comes in the form of Pete-Crow Armstrong, but he isn't the only Cub staring a monster season in the face.

The Chicago Cubs are halfway through their 2025 season.



Some paces..



Tucker: 32 HR, 98 RBI, 32 2B, 38 SB



PCA: 42 HR, 122 RBI, 40 2B, 48 SB



Suzuki: 42 HR, 134 RBI, 38 2B



Busch: 26 HR, 92 RBI, 26 2B



Happ: 24 HR, 84 RBI, 28 2B



Dansby: 28 HR, 78 RBI



Nico: 34 2B, 30 SB — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) June 27, 2025

Starting with the two on pace for over 40+ home runs, both Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki are making their case for the MVP conversation. Crow-Armstrong, who also plays elite defense in center field and has electric speed on the base paths, is currently second in the National League in fWAR with a mark of 4.0.

Fourth in the NL is Kyle Tucker, who is on pace to be the superstar the Cubs have needed in their lineup for years, with a mark of 3.5. Ian Happ is on his usual mid-20's home runs/mid-80's RBIs pace, and Dansby Swanson, though his batting average is a tick lower than the team would like, is currently looking at his best offensive campaign with Chicago written across his chest.

2025 Cubs offense eclipses magical 2016 offense

In 2016, the Chicago Cubs recorded an MLB third-best 4.93 runs per game. This season, that mark is hovering at 5.38, mainly due to players like Michael Busch, who bats in the second half of the order, and is on pace for 92 RBIs. The offense has been upper-echelon all season, but where the Cubs have needs is in the pitching department.

It's no secret that team President Jed Hoyer has set out to acquire starting pitching before and/or at the MLB trade deadline on July 31st. Back in 2016, pitching was also a strong suit. The Cubs recorded a league-leading team ERA of 3.15. Boasting the best pitching, coupled with a top-tier offense, was the clear path forward to a strong postseason run.

In 2025, the Cubs' team ERA sits in the middle of the pack, 15th overall with a mark of 3.89. Hence, the blatant aggression lately to strengthen on the other side of the ball. There have been several games where the Cubs have fallen behind multiple runs, but the offense has catapulted them right back in the game, resulting in highly valuable wins. The Cubs cannot rely on offense all season.

Thankfully for Hoyer and the Cubs, they also boast one of the most fruitful farm systems in MLB. It feels like a matter of time before the Cubs make key additions to their roster and prepare for October baseball.