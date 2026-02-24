Chris Sale's historic $27 million extension could cost these Braves their jobs

Chris Sale just signed another extension with the Atlanta Braves, but this one is heftier than the last. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Sale signed a one-year, $27 million deal, which includes a $30 million club option, ensuring that he won't be a free agent after the year. Sure, it's only a one-year guarantee, but Sale's $27 million price tag for the 2027 season makes him the highest-paid Brave in a single season in franchise history.

This kind of expense doesn't come often for Atlanta, and could lead to these players departing after the 2026 season.

SS Ha-Seong Kim

The Braves re-signed Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year, $20 million deal after he played well for them down the stretch to be their shortstop for the 2026 season. Will Kim be their shortstop in 2027, though? Sale's contract probably makes that less likely.

I see two paths for Kim in 2026, and neither of them has him staying in Atlanta beyond this season. Either when he comes back from his injury that is expected to cost him much of the first half, he plays well or poorly. If he plays well, can the Braves afford to pay him what he'll command on the open market? If he struggles, would the Braves really want him back?

Perhaps they're willing to go far beyond where they usually do financially, but Sale getting a $9 million pay increase isn't nothing. Adding that onto a potential hefty Kim contract could be too much.

RHP Raisel Iglesias

Raisel Iglesias was another player the Braves re-signed this offseason, as they inked him to a one-year, $16 million deal. Soon after, they signed Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million deal, giving them one of the best late-game duos in the National League.

While sure, the Braves could re-sign Iglesias again, how likely is that to come to fruition? Suarez is an established closer in his own right, so it's not as if the Braves will need Iglesias to close games for them, and he'd likely be older and more expensive than they'd like at age 37 next winter.

Sale's pay increase means cuts will likely have to come from somewhere. Alex Anthopoulos has done a fine job finding diamonds in the rough in the bullpen, like Joe Jimenez, Tyler Kinley and Aaron Bummer (to name a few) over the years, and he'd likely resort to doing so again over paying Iglesias if money is a limiting factor (which feels likely).

RHP Didier Fuentes

Easily the hottest take on this list comes in the form of Didier Fuentes, one of their top pitching prospects. The reason Fuentes finds his way onto this list ultimately has to do with their bevy of starting pitching options for 2027.

Braves Rotation Depth Name SP1 Chris Sale SP2 Spencer Schwellenbach SP3 Spencer Strider SP4 Reynaldo Lopez SP5 Grant Holmes SP6 Hurston Waldrep SP7 AJ Smith-Shawver SP8 Bryce Elder SP9 JR Ritchie

Quibble all you want about the order, but the Braves have a ton of starting pitching depth. This list doesn't even include other prospects who are close to the majors, like Blake Burkhalter, Lucas Braun and Owen Murphy. Someone has to go, and Fuentes, a 20-year-old with good stuff and four games of (albeit not great) big league experience, should have a lot of value.

Fuentes is not one of the top eight or nine starters the Braves have, and he can be a big piece in a deal that nets them a better starter, a reliever, or even a shortstop. The Braves, even with their injury concerns, have more depth than they'll likely need in 2027, making Fuentes expendable. This wasn't necessarily the case with Sale's status up in the air, but Sale being locked in makes that abundantly clear.

Signing Sale to that extension only makes sense if the Braves do what they can to win with him leading the way. Trading the 20-year-old for someone who fits better now is the way to go.